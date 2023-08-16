https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/russian-air-defense-destroyed-ukrainian-drone-over-territory-of-crimea---mod-1112636941.html

Russian Air Defense Destroyed Ukrainian Drone Over Territory of Crimea - MoD

Russian air defense systems have detected and destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the territory of Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Today, at about 11 a.m. [Moscow time, 08:00 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by one aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on objects on the territory of Russia was thwarted. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement.Prior to that, the air defense systems of Russia shot down three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Kaluga region early on Wednesday.Earlier, Russain air defense forces shot down two drones in the Kaluga region and near the Central Ring Road that were heading toward Moscow. In all cases, there were no casualties or damage.

