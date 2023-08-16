‘Saving’ Democracy

International
Less than half of Americans believe former President Donald Trump will receive a fair trial in Georgia after being indicted in the state on Monday.
As the indictments pile up, Trump continues to hold a healthy lead over all of his Republican primary opponents for the 2024 nomination, making him the most likely challenger to current US President Joe Biden.Trump has repeatedly claimed the trial is a “witch hunt” and says it is Biden attempting to jail his primary political opponent. Now, it appears Americans also have concerns about the case.According to a new poll, only 42% of Americans believe Trump will receive a fair trial in Georgia. Additionally, 44% of Americans believe the case is at least partially politically motivated, but that concern hasn’t stopped Democrats from gleefully cheering on every indictment, long-term consequences be damned.
Former US President Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time late Monday over alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
As the indictments pile up, Trump continues to hold a healthy lead over all of his Republican primary opponents for the 2024 nomination, making him the most likely challenger to current US President Joe Biden.
Trump has repeatedly claimed the trial is a “witch hunt” and says it is Biden attempting to jail his primary political opponent. Now, it appears Americans also have concerns about the case.
According to a new poll, only 42% of Americans believe Trump will receive a fair trial in Georgia. Additionally, 44% of Americans believe the case is at least partially politically motivated, but that concern hasn’t stopped Democrats from gleefully cheering on every indictment, long-term consequences be damned.
