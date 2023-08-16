https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/over-half-of-americans-doubt-trump-can-get-fair-trial-in-georgia---poll-1112642752.html

Over Half of Americans Doubt Trump Can Get Fair Trial in Georgia - Poll

The majority of Americans are not sure whether former US President Donald Trump can get an unbiased legal proceeding in the 2020 election meddling case in Georgia, a YouGov America poll showed.

On Monday, a Fulton County grand jury in the state of Georgia indicted Trump with 13 criminal charges related to alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The former president and 18 associates have until noon on August 25 to voluntarily surrender. Thirty-one percent of respondents do not believe that Trump will have a fair trial, and another 27% are not sure, according to the poll released on Tuesday. A total of 42% think that Trump has a chance for an impartial hearing. Republicans (61%) are more likely to say Trump will not get a fair trial, while Democrats (70%) tend to trust the judicial system in the former president’s case. Meanwhile, 41% percent of Americans see the investigation into Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia as a serious effort to find out what really happened. Thirty-one percent consider it a politically-motivated attempt to embarrass Trump, and another 13% think that the probe was equally motivated by both of these factors. When asked if Trump was involved in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election prior to the official certification of electoral votes, 53% replied in the affirmative, 25% disagreed, and 21% are not sure.

