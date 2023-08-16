https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/switzerland-aligns-itself-with-eus-11th-package-of-sanctions-against-russia-1112645024.html

Switzerland Aligns Itself With EU’s 11th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

Switzerland Aligns Itself With EU’s 11th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

Switzerland has aligned itself with the European Union’s 11th package of sanctions imposed against Russia over the special military operation, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.

2023-08-16T13:58+0000

2023-08-16T13:58+0000

2023-08-16T13:58+0000

russia

european union (eu)

sputnik

switzerland

russia

russian economy under sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106387009_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5e991a3299d0b06bbe467a828c398db3.jpg

"On 16 August, the Federal Council decided to enact further sanctions against Russia. This aligns Switzerland with the EU, which adopted these latest measures as part of its eleventh package of sanctions. The new measures take effect at 6pm on Wednesday, 16 August. More than one hundred additional individuals and entities were already added to the sanctions list on 28 June," the Federal Council said in a statement.In June, the Council of the European Union announced that it had adopted the 11th package of sanctions against Russia aimed at strengthening the existing restrictions and preventing their circumvention. Additionally, the EU expanded sanctions against Russian media and banned broadcasting of five more channels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/western-pressure-on-central-asia-over-russian-sanctions-jeopardizes-projects-abroad-1112524568.html

switzerland

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european union’s 11th package of sanctions, sanctions imposed against russia