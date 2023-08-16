International
Switzerland Aligns Itself With EU's 11th Package of Sanctions Against Russia
Switzerland Aligns Itself With EU’s 11th Package of Sanctions Against Russia
Switzerland has aligned itself with the European Union's 11th package of sanctions imposed against Russia over the special military operation, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.
"On 16 August, the Federal Council decided to enact further sanctions against Russia. This aligns Switzerland with the EU, which adopted these latest measures as part of its eleventh package of sanctions. The new measures take effect at 6pm on Wednesday, 16 August. More than one hundred additional individuals and entities were already added to the sanctions list on 28 June," the Federal Council said in a statement.In June, the Council of the European Union announced that it had adopted the 11th package of sanctions against Russia aimed at strengthening the existing restrictions and preventing their circumvention. Additionally, the EU expanded sanctions against Russian media and banned broadcasting of five more channels.
Switzerland Aligns Itself With EU’s 11th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

13:58 GMT 16.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Switzerland has aligned itself with the European Union's 11th package of sanctions imposed against Russia over the special military operation, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.
"On 16 August, the Federal Council decided to enact further sanctions against Russia. This aligns Switzerland with the EU, which adopted these latest measures as part of its eleventh package of sanctions. The new measures take effect at 6pm on Wednesday, 16 August. More than one hundred additional individuals and entities were already added to the sanctions list on 28 June," the Federal Council said in a statement.
In June, the Council of the European Union announced that it had adopted the 11th package of sanctions against Russia aimed at strengthening the existing restrictions and preventing their circumvention. Additionally, the EU expanded sanctions against Russian media and banned broadcasting of five more channels.
