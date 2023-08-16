https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/ukrainian-govt-military-command-divided-over-failing-counteroffensive---reports-1112639462.html

Ukrainian Gov't, Military Command Divided Over Failing Counteroffensive - Reports

The lack of progress in the Ukrainian counteroffensive has sparked a strategic debate between the army command and the government on whether to continue or end the costly endeavor, with President Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly misled by the military on the true scale of Ukraine's losses on the ground, US magazine reported, citing sources.

The Ukrainian government is reportedly leaning toward ending the unproductive counteroffensive and, instead, consolidating Kiev's "limited successes" as it anticipates a Russian offensive in the fall-winter season. The military staff, and personally Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, want to continue fighting, however. Government officials also suspect that they were misled by the Ukrainian military and provided with "overly rosy assessments" of the counteroffensive's progress, the source added. Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid. According to the Russian Defense Ministry's estimates, as of August 4, Ukraine's losses in the counteroffensive were about 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment.

