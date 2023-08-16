https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/ukrainian-govt-military-command-divided-over-failing-counteroffensive---reports-1112639462.html
Ukrainian Gov't, Military Command Divided Over Failing Counteroffensive - Reports
Ukrainian Gov't, Military Command Divided Over Failing Counteroffensive - Reports
The lack of progress in the Ukrainian counteroffensive has sparked a strategic debate between the army command and the government on whether to continue or end the costly endeavor, with President Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly misled by the military on the true scale of Ukraine's losses on the ground, US magazine reported, citing sources.
2023-08-16T11:27+0000
2023-08-16T11:27+0000
2023-08-16T11:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111891697_0:0:3002:1690_1920x0_80_0_0_fdd5334cef2a1870c3a18ec10d2274e3.jpg
The Ukrainian government is reportedly leaning toward ending the unproductive counteroffensive and, instead, consolidating Kiev's "limited successes" as it anticipates a Russian offensive in the fall-winter season. The military staff, and personally Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, want to continue fighting, however. Government officials also suspect that they were misled by the Ukrainian military and provided with "overly rosy assessments" of the counteroffensive's progress, the source added. Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid. According to the Russian Defense Ministry's estimates, as of August 4, Ukraine's losses in the counteroffensive were about 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/john-bolton-claims-failure-of-kievs-counteroffensive-caused-by-wests-indecisiveness-1112579409.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111891697_271:0:3002:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_44d7db7cce7d8376c736c9c18d737264.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
failing counteroffensive, president volodymyr zelensky, ukraine's losses on the ground, strategic debate
failing counteroffensive, president volodymyr zelensky, ukraine's losses on the ground, strategic debate
Ukrainian Gov't, Military Command Divided Over Failing Counteroffensive - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The lack of progress in the Ukrainian counteroffensive has sparked a strategic debate between the army command and the government on whether to continue or end the costly endeavor, with President Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly misled by the military on the true scale of Ukraine's losses on the ground, US magazine reported.
The Ukrainian government is reportedly leaning toward ending the unproductive counteroffensive and, instead, consolidating Kiev's "limited successes" as it anticipates a Russian offensive in the fall-winter season. The military staff, and personally Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, want to continue fighting, however.
"On the military side, you have Zaluzhnyi and others — but obviously he's in command — who want to keep pushing. There are some questions on the political side about whether that makes the most sense right now. Or does it make sense to consolidate where possible in some areas, and relieve pressure on supply lines and stockpiles?" a source close to the Ukrainian government was quoted as saying.
Government officials also suspect that they were misled by the Ukrainian military and provided with "overly rosy assessments" of the counteroffensive's progress, the source added.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors
to step up the military and financial aid. According to the Russian Defense Ministry's estimates, as of August 4, Ukraine's losses in the counteroffensive were about 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment.