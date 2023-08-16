https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/us-poses-major-security-threat-in-latin-america---venezuelan-defense-minister-1112629720.html

US Poses Major Security Threat in Latin America - Venezuelan Defense Minister

US Poses Major Security Threat in Latin America - Venezuelan Defense Minister

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said at the Moscow Conference on International Security that the United States is the main threat to security and peace in Latin America.

2023-08-16T01:51+0000

2023-08-16T01:51+0000

2023-08-16T01:54+0000

americas

venezuela

venezuelan

vladimir padrino lopez

moscow

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107466/65/1074666560_0:51:2413:1408_1920x0_80_0_0_325bcaba5d9e850e7999bb96fc620945.jpg

"The United States does not stop in its attempts to maintain hegemony, so that Latin America is organized in line with its interests. Therefore, it increased military operations in the region," he said, noting that he meant military exercises conducted by the United States jointly with allies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/venezuela-supports-cubas-criticism-of-eus-lack-of-transparency-on-eu-celac-summit-1111826952.html

americas

venezuela

venezuelan

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela, moscow conference on international security 2023, venezuela us relations