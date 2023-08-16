International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/us-poses-major-security-threat-in-latin-america---venezuelan-defense-minister-1112629720.html
US Poses Major Security Threat in Latin America - Venezuelan Defense Minister
US Poses Major Security Threat in Latin America - Venezuelan Defense Minister
Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said at the Moscow Conference on International Security that the United States is the main threat to security and peace in Latin America.
2023-08-16T01:51+0000
2023-08-16T01:54+0000
americas
venezuela
venezuelan
vladimir padrino lopez
moscow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107466/65/1074666560_0:51:2413:1408_1920x0_80_0_0_325bcaba5d9e850e7999bb96fc620945.jpg
"The United States does not stop in its attempts to maintain hegemony, so that Latin America is organized in line with its interests. Therefore, it increased military operations in the region," he said, noting that he meant military exercises conducted by the United States jointly with allies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/venezuela-supports-cubas-criticism-of-eus-lack-of-transparency-on-eu-celac-summit-1111826952.html
americas
venezuela
venezuelan
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107466/65/1074666560_0:0:2259:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_b7aed2ab01921d7b0dc4ff1f1dfdae9a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, moscow conference on international security 2023, venezuela us relations
venezuela, moscow conference on international security 2023, venezuela us relations

US Poses Major Security Threat in Latin America - Venezuelan Defense Minister

01:51 GMT 16.08.2023 (Updated: 01:54 GMT 16.08.2023)
© AP Photo / Miraflores Press Office / Jhonn ZerpaIn this handout photo released by Miraflores Press Office, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, center, accompanied by Defense Minister Gen. Vladimir Padrino Lopez, left, and the Strategies Operations Commander, Adm. Remigio Ceballos, arrive for a meeting with the troops at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 2, 2019
In this handout photo released by Miraflores Press Office, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, center, accompanied by Defense Minister Gen. Vladimir Padrino Lopez, left, and the Strategies Operations Commander, Adm. Remigio Ceballos, arrive for a meeting with the troops at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 2, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2023
© AP Photo / Miraflores Press Office / Jhonn Zerpa
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - US actions pose the main threat to security and peace in Latin America, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.
"The United States does not stop in its attempts to maintain hegemony, so that Latin America is organized in line with its interests. Therefore, it increased military operations in the region," he said, noting that he meant military exercises conducted by the United States jointly with allies.
Venezuelan Flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2023
Americas
Venezuela Supports Cuba's Criticism of EU's Lack of Transparency on EU-CELAC Summit
12 July, 06:16 GMT
"Amid these destabilizing factors, I dare say that the main threat to the security and peace of Latin America is the actions of the United States at the political, economic and military levels in order to maintain its decadent hegemony," the minister said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала