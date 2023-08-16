https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/us-poses-major-security-threat-in-latin-america---venezuelan-defense-minister-1112629720.html
US Poses Major Security Threat in Latin America - Venezuelan Defense Minister
Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said at the Moscow Conference on International Security that the United States is the main threat to security and peace in Latin America.
"The United States does not stop in its attempts to maintain hegemony, so that Latin America is organized in line with its interests. Therefore, it increased military operations in the region," he said, noting that he meant military exercises conducted by the United States jointly with allies.
01:51 GMT 16.08.2023 (Updated: 01:54 GMT 16.08.2023)
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - US actions pose the main threat to security and peace in Latin America, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.
"The United States does not stop in its attempts to maintain hegemony, so that Latin America is organized in line with its interests. Therefore, it increased military operations in the region," he said, noting that he meant military exercises conducted by the United States jointly with allies.
"Amid these destabilizing factors, I dare say that the main threat to the security and peace of Latin America is the actions of the United States at the political, economic and military levels in order to maintain its decadent hegemony," the minister said.