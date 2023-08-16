https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/us-soldier-defected-to-n-korea-seeking-refugee-in-pyongyang-third-country---state-media-1112628942.html

US Soldier Defected to N. Korea Seeking Refugee in Pyongyang, Third Country - State Media

US army private Travis King, defected to North Korea in mid-June, confessed he did so due to "inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army," the KCNA reports read.

King admitted that he illegally intruded into the territory of North Korea and confessed that he had decided to seek refugee in North Korea or another third country as "he harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army," the reports read. The US Defense Department has said King entered North Korea on his own volition and without authorization.North Korea has been communicating on the matter through the UN Command. King had received multiple disciplinary infractions from the military before fleeing to North Korea, including for assaulting a Korean national, according to US media reports. King was set to face further administrative action upon returning to the US, the reports said.

