https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/wests-desire-to-control-russia-friendly-africa-explains-mi6-plot-to-send-ukrainian-mercs-1112645300.html

West's Desire to Control Russia-Friendly Africa Explains MI6 Plot to Send Ukrainian Mercs

West's Desire to Control Russia-Friendly Africa Explains MI6 Plot to Send Ukrainian Mercs

A military-diplomatic source revealed to Sputnik and other Russian media Wednesday that Britain’s foreign intelligence service, the MI6, had prepared a 100 militant-strong “sabotage hit squad” to send to Africa on missions against Russia-friendly governments. Sputnik reached out to military experts to dissect the details of these suspected plans.

2023-08-16T15:14+0000

2023-08-16T15:14+0000

2023-08-16T15:18+0000

ukraine

russia

special air service (sas)

training

mercenaries

central africa

niger

sabotage

assassination

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106633/71/1066337158_0:0:4866:2737_1920x0_80_0_0_2be2769537e6fe1b6c847db256dd4229.jpg

“According to information confirmed by several sources…MI6 has formed and prepared for deployment on the southern continent a sabotage and assassination squad, comprising of members of Ukrainian nationalist and neo-Nazi formations, in an attempt to prevent cooperation between African countries and Russia,” an informed source told Sputnik early Wednesday morning.According to the source’s information, MI6 and the British Army’s elite Special Air Service special forces unit helped handpick the 100-man squad from among fighters with “significant combat experience” against Russia. Ukraine’s Security Service and the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry (GUR) were directed to assist them, with the would-be mercenaries’ training conducted in Greece and Poland.The squad is reportedly led by Lieutenant Colonel Vitaliy Prashchuk, a veteran GUR officer with reported experience in “successful liquidations,” including combat experience in the Donbass going back to 2014, and assisting covert MI6 missions in Zimbabwe.Along with operations to sabotage African countries’ infrastructure (a favorite tactic of Western special operations on the continent during the Cold War), the secretive Ukrainian unit’s job will reportedly include attempts to assassinate African leaders seeking closer ties with Moscow.A chartered civilian ship sailing from the southern Ukrainian port city of Izmail is thought to have taken the squad on route to Sudan, and is expected to arrive in the Sudanese Nile-adjacent city of Omdurman sometime “during the second half of August.”Record of British-Ukraine Military CooperationSuccessive post-1991 governments of Ukraine have unfortunately been no strangers to supporting anti-Russian and pro-Western military operations abroad, with radicalized nationalists traveling to the Russian Caucasus in the mid and late 1990s to fight against Russian forces engaged in counter-terrorism and counter-separatism missions, and Kiev sending a 1,700-strong contingent of troops to Iraq during the US and UK-led invasion in 2003. In 2008, Ukrainian ultranationalists reportedly took part in Georgia’s invasion of the breakaway region of South Ossetia, which triggered a Russian military intervention after peacekeepers were killed.British-Ukrainian military and intelligence cooperation has been extensive since the 2014 Euromaidan coup in Kiev, with the UK training tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops, sending over £9.2 billion ($11.7 billion) in military and economic support to Kiev, and providing additional material and training assistance for Ukrainian small boat terror attacks against Russian civilian infrastructure and Black Sea ships. As if to accent the extent of this cooperation, Russian forces struck a British-built naval base at Ochakov, Nikolaev region on the very first day of the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.Politically too, the UK has served an instrumental role in sabotaging Russian-Ukrainian peace negotiations, with now former Prime Minister Boris Johnson jetting off to Kiev in April 2022 to convince President Zelensky not agree to a peace plan which had been hammered out in Belarus and Turkiye.Now, it seems, the MI6 may be looking to further 'internationalize' Ukrainian military operations abroad, this time in Africa.MI6 Delusions“I think that lately the MI6 and its leadership has been feeling inadequate in the current situation,” Sergei Goncharov, a military expert and veteran of Russia’s elite Alpha counterterror special forces unit, told Sputnik.As far as the reported plans to deploy Ukrainian saboteurs to Africa is concerned, Goncharov believes that apart from a propaganda effect, it is unlikely to have any impact on the region. “For starters, if Ukraine is so strong and has such a serious special forces unit, why can’t these special forces solve the serious problem on the front between Ukraine and Russia?” he asked.Secondly, the observer noted, it’s questionable where Ukraine may have found these would-be mercenary operators, given the horrendous losses their troops have faced in recent months, including forces trained in Britain.Dismissing any potential political or military impact of possible Ukrainian mercenary operation in Africa, Goncharov believes the only effect they can possibly hope to achieve will be limited to the realm of propaganda, which, he noted, “unfortunately” often “causes more of an uproar than military operations.”Attempts to Put Africa ‘Back in Its Place’ Will Fail“Africa was a colony of all these Western countries. Russia has never been a colonial state,” Goncharov pointed out, when asked about the West’s attempts to undermine cooperation between African countries and Moscow.As far as potential Western efforts to meddle in African affairs are concerned, regional countries don’t need a regional war, and are instead actively seeking more cooperation with Russia. Accordingly, “even if this [Ukrainian] unit has already been created, it won’t solve any real ‘problems’” for the West, the observer summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/uks-mi6-prepared-ukrainian-sabotage-unit-to-be-sent-to-africa---source-1112628632.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230320/ptsd-suicides-unhealing-trauma-war-vets-recall-iraq-invasion-1108599780.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/russia-south-africa-considering-construction-of-gas-power-plant---energy-ministry-1112628090.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/top-uk-diplomat-urges-london-to-boost-cooperation-with-africa-as-russia-wraps-up-summit-1112276015.html

ukraine

russia

central africa

niger

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

russia, africa, ukraine, mercenaries, deployment, source, alleged, reported, analysis, special forces, alpha, military, assassination, sabotage, mi6, intelligence, british intelligence