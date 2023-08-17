International
Belarus Decides to Denounce Agreement With Ukraine on Defense Industry Cooperation
Belarus Decides to Denounce Agreement With Ukraine on Defense Industry Cooperation
The government of Belarus has decided to denounce the agreement with Ukraine on defense industry cooperation, according to a resolution of the Belarusian Council of Ministers, published on the national legal Internet portal.
"To denounce the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus and the government of Ukraine on military-technical cooperation, signed in Minsk on December 16, 1994," the document says. The Belarusian government also denounced an intergovernmental protocol on amending that agreement, which was signed in 2003. The resolution came into force on August 15. Ukraine has recently been regularly reporting withdrawal from agreements with Belarus. Minsk, in turn, formalizes the termination of these documents at the national legal level.
Belarus Decides to Denounce Agreement With Ukraine on Defense Industry Cooperation

04:33 GMT 17.08.2023
MINSK (Sputnik) - The government of Belarus has decided to denounce the agreement with Ukraine on defense industry cooperation, according to a resolution of the Belarusian Council of Ministers, published on the national legal Internet portal.
"To denounce the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus and the government of Ukraine on military-technical cooperation, signed in Minsk on December 16, 1994," the document says.
The Belarusian government also denounced an intergovernmental protocol on amending that agreement, which was signed in 2003.
The resolution came into force on August 15.
Ukraine has recently been regularly reporting withdrawal from agreements with Belarus. Minsk, in turn, formalizes the termination of these documents at the national legal level.
