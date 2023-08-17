https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/belarus-decides-to-denounce-agreement-with-ukraine-on-defense-industry-cooperation-1112661628.html

Belarus Decides to Denounce Agreement With Ukraine on Defense Industry Cooperation

Belarus Decides to Denounce Agreement With Ukraine on Defense Industry Cooperation

The government of Belarus has decided to denounce the agreement with Ukraine on defense industry cooperation, according to a resolution of the Belarusian Council of Ministers, published on the national legal Internet portal.

2023-08-17T04:33+0000

2023-08-17T04:33+0000

2023-08-17T04:33+0000

world

belarus

ukraine

agreement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105443/23/1054432319_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8c1f7a626ffd3104f9a53c196ee49c68.jpg

"To denounce the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus and the government of Ukraine on military-technical cooperation, signed in Minsk on December 16, 1994," the document says. The Belarusian government also denounced an intergovernmental protocol on amending that agreement, which was signed in 2003. The resolution came into force on August 15. Ukraine has recently been regularly reporting withdrawal from agreements with Belarus. Minsk, in turn, formalizes the termination of these documents at the national legal level.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/belarus-offers-to-host-monks-from-ukraines-kiev-pechersk-lavra-1111667014.html

belarus

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

agreement with ukraine, belarus decides to denounce agreement with ukraine, defense industry cooperation