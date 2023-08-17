https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/belarus-decides-to-denounce-agreement-with-ukraine-on-defense-industry-cooperation-1112661628.html
Belarus Decides to Denounce Agreement With Ukraine on Defense Industry Cooperation
Belarus Decides to Denounce Agreement With Ukraine on Defense Industry Cooperation
The government of Belarus has decided to denounce the agreement with Ukraine on defense industry cooperation, according to a resolution of the Belarusian Council of Ministers, published on the national legal Internet portal.
2023-08-17T04:33+0000
2023-08-17T04:33+0000
2023-08-17T04:33+0000
world
belarus
ukraine
agreement
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105443/23/1054432319_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8c1f7a626ffd3104f9a53c196ee49c68.jpg
"To denounce the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus and the government of Ukraine on military-technical cooperation, signed in Minsk on December 16, 1994," the document says. The Belarusian government also denounced an intergovernmental protocol on amending that agreement, which was signed in 2003. The resolution came into force on August 15. Ukraine has recently been regularly reporting withdrawal from agreements with Belarus. Minsk, in turn, formalizes the termination of these documents at the national legal level.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/belarus-offers-to-host-monks-from-ukraines-kiev-pechersk-lavra-1111667014.html
belarus
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105443/23/1054432319_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_30930f5c3182474be4e2736f780cd028.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
agreement with ukraine, belarus decides to denounce agreement with ukraine, defense industry cooperation
agreement with ukraine, belarus decides to denounce agreement with ukraine, defense industry cooperation
Belarus Decides to Denounce Agreement With Ukraine on Defense Industry Cooperation
MINSK (Sputnik) - The government of Belarus has decided to denounce the agreement with Ukraine on defense industry cooperation, according to a resolution of the Belarusian Council of Ministers, published on the national legal Internet portal.
"To denounce the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus and the government of Ukraine on military-technical cooperation, signed in Minsk on December 16, 1994," the document says.
The Belarusian government also denounced an intergovernmental protocol on amending that agreement, which was signed in 2003.
The resolution came into force on August 15.
Ukraine has recently been regularly reporting withdrawal from agreements with Belarus
. Minsk, in turn, formalizes the termination of these documents at the national legal level.