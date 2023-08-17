https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/despite-getting-cold-shoulder-ukraine-still-pursuing-g20-invitation-1112661745.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi said Wednesday that the Ukrainian authorities, together with partners, are working so that Kiev receives an invitation to the G20 summit scheduled to take place in India's New Delhi in September.
"We and our partners are working to be among the invitees - both with India and with other partners who are among the participants of this [G20] summit. We are working with partners to get an invitation to the summit," Ukrainian news outlet quoted Tochytskyi as saying.
Tochytskyi added that the Ukrainian authorities are seeking an invitation to the upcoming summit because economic issues would be discussed there.
Indian Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar confirmed early Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had not been invited to the summit because G20 leaders would focus on global economic growth, not global security issues.
India assumed the G20
presidency in December 2022 and will hold it until November 30, 2023, with around 200 meetings of the group at different levels expected to take place during this period. India has designated the "One Earth, One Family, One Future" slogan as its G20 presidency theme to promote unity in dealing with global economic issues. The main event during the Indian presidency, the top-level G20 summit, is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10.