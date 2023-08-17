International
Finland, Estonia Let Russian Planes Cross Their Airspace to Avoid Storm
Finland and Estonia have allowed three Russian aircraft to cross their airspace so that they circumvent a thunderstorm, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, three aircraft of Russian airlines, flying over neutral waters to and from Kaliningrad, were forced to cross the air borders of Finland and Estonia due to difficult weather conditions and a thunderstorm, the agency stated.
12:25 GMT 17.08.2023
