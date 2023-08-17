https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/finland-estonia-let-russian-planes-cross-their-airspace-to-avoid-storm-1112670313.html
Finland, Estonia Let Russian Planes Cross Their Airspace to Avoid Storm
Finland, Estonia Let Russian Planes Cross Their Airspace to Avoid Storm
Finland and Estonia have allowed three Russian aircraft to cross their airspace so that they circumvent a thunderstorm, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, three aircraft of Russian airlines, flying over neutral waters to and from Kaliningrad, were forced to cross the air borders of Finland and Estonia due to difficult weather conditions and a thunderstorm, the agency stated.
Finland and Estonia have allowed three Russian aircraft to cross their airspace so that they circumvent a thunderstorm, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, three aircraft of Russian airlines, flying over neutral waters to and from Kaliningrad, were forced to cross the air borders of Finland and Estonia due to difficult weather conditions and a thunderstorm, the agency stated.
"The air navigation services of these states, in cooperation with the regional center of the unified air traffic management system of Russia, ensured the safe maintenance of Russian aircraft," Rosaviatsiya clarified, thanking Finland and Estonia for cooperation.