https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/france-remains-vague-over-possible-withdrawal-of-french-troops-from-niger-1112660236.html
France Remains Vague Over Possible Withdrawal of French Troops From Niger
France Remains Vague Over Possible Withdrawal of French Troops From Niger
The French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday French soldiers were still deployed in Niger but made no remarks regarding their possible withdrawal in the future.
2023-08-17T03:10+0000
2023-08-17T03:10+0000
2023-08-17T03:10+0000
africa
niger
paris
chad
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
french foreign ministry
french troops
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112441955_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_94407e2b1d3731b279009230edd63e05.jpg
Earlier in August, Niger's military leaders demanded the French forces leave the country by early September. Last week, media reported the commander of the French forces in Niger informed the Nigerien military leadership's chief of general staff about Paris' intention to move "nearly 40 soldiers" from Niger to Chad. "The French forces, which are present in Niger, are there, just like others, at the request of the country's legitimate authorities, on the basis of agreements signed with the legitimate authorities to help fight against terrorism. We have suspended our military cooperation, as well as civil interaction since the [military takeover]," the ministry said in a written response to the question of whether the French troops were withdrawn from Niger."We only recognize the decisions of the legitimate Nigerien authorities."At the same time, Paris made no comments regarding the potential withdrawal of French troops from Niger to an airbase in Chad in the future. A military takeover unfolded in Niger on July 26, with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani. Most Western countries as well as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the power shift. In early August, the ECOWAS adopted a plan for a potential military intervention in Niger.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/us-believes-military-intervention-in-niger-last-resort-option-1112592378.html
africa
niger
paris
chad
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112441955_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c15d578a4f14b91098aaf7190f21b2eb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
french foreign ministry, french soldiers in niger, possible troop withdrawal, nigerien military takeover
french foreign ministry, french soldiers in niger, possible troop withdrawal, nigerien military takeover
France Remains Vague Over Possible Withdrawal of French Troops From Niger
PARIS (Sputnik) - The French Foreign Ministry, commenting on media reports about the country's troops allegedly being moved from Niger to neighboring Chad, said on Wednesday soldiers were still deployed in Niger but made no remarks regarding their possible withdrawal in the future.
Earlier in August, Niger's military leaders demanded the French forces leave the country by early September. Last week, media reported the commander of the French forces in Niger informed the Nigerien military leadership's chief of general staff about Paris' intention to move "nearly 40 soldiers" from Niger to Chad.
"The French forces, which are present in Niger, are there, just like others, at the request of the country's legitimate authorities, on the basis of agreements signed with the legitimate authorities to help fight against terrorism. We have suspended our military cooperation, as well as civil interaction since the [military takeover]," the ministry said in a written response to the question of whether the French troops were withdrawn from Niger.
"We only recognize the decisions of the legitimate Nigerien authorities."
At the same time, Paris made no comments regarding the potential withdrawal of French troops from Niger to an airbase in Chad in the future.
A total of 1,500 French soldiers are currently deployed in Niger and 1,000 are deployed in Chad after they were forced to withdraw from Burkina Faso and Mali, following the coups in those countries.
A military takeover unfolded in Niger on July 26, with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani. Most Western countries as well as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the power shift. In early August, the ECOWAS adopted a plan for a potential military intervention in Niger.