https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/france-remains-vague-over-possible-withdrawal-of-french-troops-from-niger-1112660236.html

France Remains Vague Over Possible Withdrawal of French Troops From Niger

France Remains Vague Over Possible Withdrawal of French Troops From Niger

The French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday French soldiers were still deployed in Niger but made no remarks regarding their possible withdrawal in the future.

2023-08-17T03:10+0000

2023-08-17T03:10+0000

2023-08-17T03:10+0000

africa

niger

paris

chad

economic community of west african states (ecowas)

french foreign ministry

french troops

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112441955_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_94407e2b1d3731b279009230edd63e05.jpg

Earlier in August, Niger's military leaders demanded the French forces leave the country by early September. Last week, media reported the commander of the French forces in Niger informed the Nigerien military leadership's chief of general staff about Paris' intention to move "nearly 40 soldiers" from Niger to Chad. "The French forces, which are present in Niger, are there, just like others, at the request of the country's legitimate authorities, on the basis of agreements signed with the legitimate authorities to help fight against terrorism. We have suspended our military cooperation, as well as civil interaction since the [military takeover]," the ministry said in a written response to the question of whether the French troops were withdrawn from Niger."We only recognize the decisions of the legitimate Nigerien authorities."At the same time, Paris made no comments regarding the potential withdrawal of French troops from Niger to an airbase in Chad in the future. A military takeover unfolded in Niger on July 26, with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani. Most Western countries as well as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the power shift. In early August, the ECOWAS adopted a plan for a potential military intervention in Niger.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/us-believes-military-intervention-in-niger-last-resort-option-1112592378.html

africa

niger

paris

chad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

french foreign ministry, french soldiers in niger, possible troop withdrawal, nigerien military takeover