https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/hurricane-hilary-positioned-for-rare-california-landfall-bringing-catastrophic-flooding-to-desert-1112690429.html

Hurricane Hilary Positioned for Rare California Landfall, Bringing ‘Catastrophic’ Flooding to Desert

Hurricane Hilary Positioned for Rare California Landfall, Bringing ‘Catastrophic’ Flooding to Desert

The US state of California and neighboring Mexican states could be in for a major tropical cyclone in the coming days - a rarity for the arid region, which typically receives only a couple of inches of rain per year.

2023-08-17T19:58+0000

2023-08-17T19:58+0000

2023-08-17T19:57+0000

americas

california

pacific

baja california

hurricane

us flooding

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112690585_0:18:2148:1226_1920x0_80_0_0_b4d012bca0c2b7672194ac3317d5abe0.jpg

Meteorologists upgraded Hilary from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday and is expected to keep strengthening into a major hurricane by Friday evening, making it the eighth named storm in the Eastern Pacific hurricane season this year.The storm is positioned about 340 miles southwest of Mexico’s Colima State and tracking to the northwest at about 15 miles per hour. It has sustained 85-mile-per-hour winds at its center, but by Friday those could reach over 111 miles per hour.At present, the US National Hurricane Center’s projections for Hurricane Hilary having it slowly hooking to the north and skimming along the coast of Mexico’s Baja California State on Sunday, possibly making landfall during that time or later impacting the US state of California on Monday in the Los Angeles area.Some tracks have it passing further to the east, coming up the Baja California peninsula and impacting California’s interior and neighboring US states like Arizona and Nevada.Regardless of its precise route, much of the arid region is due to receive several inches of rain, with some areas potentially receiving as much as 5 inches. For the deserts of the region, that is equivalent to several years’ worth of rain in a couple of hours or days, leading experts to predict “catastrophic flooding.”Hurricanes striking the US west coast are rare, as those that venture so far north tend to be carried out to sea by the prevailing winds. A study published in the journal Science Advances on Tuesday found that hurricanes are becoming deadlier. The findings determined that between 1988 and 2019, an estimated 20,000 people died in the continental United States from direct or indirect causes of Atlantic hurricanes within one month of the storm’s strike. The deaths became more frequent after 2004. However, the study left out Caribbean islands controlled by the US, such as Puerto Rico, a frequent victim of hurricanes like Maria, which killed several thousand people when it made direct landfall as a strong Category-4 storm.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/meteorologists-fret-unusually-hot-gulf-of-mexico-waters-are-hurricane-powder-keg-1111818140.html

americas

california

pacific

baja california

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

hurricane hilary; california; baja california; national hurricane center