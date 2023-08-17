https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/majority-of-us-disapproves-of-bidens-handling-of-economy-foreign-policy---poll-1112659303.html

Majority of US Disapproves of Biden’s Handling of Economy, Foreign Policy - Poll

A majority of adults in the United States disapprove of US President Joe Biden’s handling of the country’s economy and foreign policy, according to a Quinnipiac Poll published Wednesday.

Fifty-eight percent (58%) of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, and 55% disapprove of his foreign policy approach, the poll said. A significant majority of respondents, 71%, rated the US economy as either “not so good” or “poor,” the poll said. More than half of Americans believe the economy is getting worse and 20% believe it is improving, the poll said. A majority of Americans, 51%, also disapprove of Biden’s handling of the conflict in Ukraine, the poll said. Approximately one-third of respondents believe the US is doing too much to help Ukraine and 21% think the US should do more, the poll said. The poll surveyed 1,818 US adults, including 1,632 voters, between August 10-14. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.3 percentage points.

