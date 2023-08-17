https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/rosoboronexport-inks-arms-export-contracts-worth-about-600mln-at-army-2023-forum-1112672700.html

Rosoboronexport Inks Arms Export Contracts Worth About $600Mln at Army-2023 Forum

Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has signed several contracts on exporting weapons amounting to about $600 million at the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum, CEO Alexander Mikheev said on Thursday.

Since August 14 Kubinka's Patriot Russian Army Exhibition Park has been hosting the Army-2023 Military-technical Forum where representative of more than 80 foreign companies sign contracts and establish ties with Russian counterparts. The seven-days long event has brough together about 70 foreign delegations interested in military cooperation with Russia."We signed several export contracts worth about $600 million, discussed the development of bilateral military-technical cooperation with partners, and saw great interest in industrial partnership projects during the Army-2023 forum," Mikheev told reporters.About 1,500 leading Russian military enterprises have presented their products on the sidelines of the forum, once again rendering Western ambitions to destroy Russian economy futile.

