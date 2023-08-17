International
Rosoboronexport Inks Arms Export Contracts Worth About $600Mln at Army-2023 Forum
Rosoboronexport Inks Arms Export Contracts Worth About $600Mln at Army-2023 Forum
Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has signed several contracts on exporting weapons amounting to about $600 million at the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum, CEO Alexander Mikheev said on Thursday.
Since August 14 Kubinka's Patriot Russian Army Exhibition Park has been hosting the Army-2023 Military-technical Forum where representative of more than 80 foreign companies sign contracts and establish ties with Russian counterparts. The seven-days long event has brough together about 70 foreign delegations interested in military cooperation with Russia."We signed several export contracts worth about $600 million, discussed the development of bilateral military-technical cooperation with partners, and saw great interest in industrial partnership projects during the Army-2023 forum," Mikheev told reporters.About 1,500 leading Russian military enterprises have presented their products on the sidelines of the forum, once again rendering Western ambitions to destroy Russian economy futile.
Rosoboronexport Inks Arms Export Contracts Worth About $600Mln at Army-2023 Forum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has signed several contracts on exporting weapons amounting to about $600 million at the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum, CEO Alexander Mikheev said on Thursday.
Since August 14 Kubinka's Patriot Russian Army Exhibition Park has been hosting the Army-2023 Military-technical Forum where representative of more than 80 foreign companies sign contracts and establish ties with Russian counterparts. The seven-days long event has brough together about 70 foreign delegations interested in military cooperation with Russia.
"We signed several export contracts worth about $600 million, discussed the development of bilateral military-technical cooperation with partners, and saw great interest in industrial partnership projects during the Army-2023 forum," Mikheev told reporters.
Russia's Army-2023 Expo: From Kalashnikov Rifles to ICBMs and Everything in Between
About 1,500 leading Russian military enterprises have presented their products on the sidelines of the forum, once again rendering Western ambitions to destroy Russian economy futile.
