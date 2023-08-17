https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russian-forces-thwart-ukrainian-drone-strikes-in-black-sea-belgorod-region-1112692557.html
Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Black Sea, Belgorod Region
Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Black Sea, Belgorod Region
A Ukrainian sea drone on Thursday tried to attack Russian warships in the Black Sea southwest of Sevastopol but was destroyed in a return fire, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2023-08-17T23:29+0000
2023-08-17T23:29+0000
2023-08-17T23:28+0000
russia
belgorod
black sea
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
foiled attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094745879_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3fe36b0f82ef98d6470b2cd7d9a14340.jpg
"Today at 22:55, [07:55 pm GMT] the armed forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to attack ships of the Black Sea Fleet with a sea unmanned vessel, [Russian ships were] performing tasks to control navigation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 237 km [147 miles] southwest of Sevastopol," the ministry said in a statement.The Black Sea incident came just as the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed Russia's air defenses had downed a Ukrainian drone in the Belgorod Region that was intended to carry out a terrorist attack "by an aircraft-type drone." Officials indicated that the incident did not cause any damages or casualties.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/moscow-reports-about-kievs-failed-attempt-at-terrorist-attack-on-moscow-region-using-uavs-1111353162.html
belgorod
black sea
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094745879_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c872d502ca816ed11bd1e4572b22f5e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, thwarted attack, black sea, belgorod region, drone strikes
russian defense ministry, thwarted attack, black sea, belgorod region, drone strikes
Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Black Sea, Belgorod Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian sea drone on Thursday tried to attack Russian warships in the Black Sea southwest of Sevastopol but was destroyed in a return fire, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Today at 22:55, [07:55 pm GMT] the armed forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to attack ships of the Black Sea Fleet with a sea unmanned vessel, [Russian ships were] performing tasks to control navigation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 237 km [147 miles] southwest of Sevastopol," the ministry said in a statement.
"In the course of repulsing the attack, an unmanned enemy boat failed to achieve its goal and was destroyed by fire from the onboard armament of the ships of the Black Sea Fleet — the Pytlivyy guard ship and the Vasily Bykov patrol ship."
The Black Sea incident came just as the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed Russia's air defenses had downed a Ukrainian drone in the Belgorod Region that was intended to carry out a terrorist attack "by an aircraft-type drone." Officials indicated that the incident did not cause any damages or casualties.