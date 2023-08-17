International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russian-forces-thwart-ukrainian-drone-strikes-in-black-sea-belgorod-region-1112692557.html
Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Black Sea, Belgorod Region
Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Black Sea, Belgorod Region
A Ukrainian sea drone on Thursday tried to attack Russian warships in the Black Sea southwest of Sevastopol but was destroyed in a return fire, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2023-08-17T23:29+0000
2023-08-17T23:28+0000
russia
belgorod
black sea
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
foiled attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094745879_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3fe36b0f82ef98d6470b2cd7d9a14340.jpg
"Today at 22:55, [07:55 pm GMT] the armed forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to attack ships of the Black Sea Fleet with a sea unmanned vessel, [Russian ships were] performing tasks to control navigation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 237 km [147 miles] southwest of Sevastopol," the ministry said in a statement.The Black Sea incident came just as the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed Russia's air defenses had downed a Ukrainian drone in the Belgorod Region that was intended to carry out a terrorist attack "by an aircraft-type drone." Officials indicated that the incident did not cause any damages or casualties.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/moscow-reports-about-kievs-failed-attempt-at-terrorist-attack-on-moscow-region-using-uavs-1111353162.html
belgorod
black sea
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094745879_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c872d502ca816ed11bd1e4572b22f5e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, thwarted attack, black sea, belgorod region, drone strikes
russian defense ministry, thwarted attack, black sea, belgorod region, drone strikes

Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Black Sea, Belgorod Region

23:29 GMT 17.08.2023
© Sputnik / Ivan Rodionov / Go to the mediabankGuards missile cruiser "Moskva" during the exercises of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea.
Guards missile cruiser Moskva during the exercises of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2023
© Sputnik / Ivan Rodionov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian sea drone on Thursday tried to attack Russian warships in the Black Sea southwest of Sevastopol but was destroyed in a return fire, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Today at 22:55, [07:55 pm GMT] the armed forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to attack ships of the Black Sea Fleet with a sea unmanned vessel, [Russian ships were] performing tasks to control navigation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 237 km [147 miles] southwest of Sevastopol," the ministry said in a statement.
"In the course of repulsing the attack, an unmanned enemy boat failed to achieve its goal and was destroyed by fire from the onboard armament of the ships of the Black Sea Fleet — the Pytlivyy guard ship and the Vasily Bykov patrol ship."
The Black Sea incident came just as the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed Russia's air defenses had downed a Ukrainian drone in the Belgorod Region that was intended to carry out a terrorist attack "by an aircraft-type drone." Officials indicated that the incident did not cause any damages or casualties.
The RLK-MTs Valdai, a special-purpose Russian radar system designed specifically to detect, suppress and neutralize small drones with extremely low radar cross sections. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2023
Russia
Kiev's Attempted Terror Drone Attack on Moscow Region Thwarted, Russia Says
21 June, 06:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала