https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russian-forces-thwart-ukrainian-drone-strikes-in-black-sea-belgorod-region-1112692557.html

Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Black Sea, Belgorod Region

Russian Forces Thwart Ukrainian Drone Strikes in Black Sea, Belgorod Region

A Ukrainian sea drone on Thursday tried to attack Russian warships in the Black Sea southwest of Sevastopol but was destroyed in a return fire, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2023-08-17T23:29+0000

2023-08-17T23:29+0000

2023-08-17T23:28+0000

russia

belgorod

black sea

russia

russian defense ministry

ukraine

foiled attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094745879_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3fe36b0f82ef98d6470b2cd7d9a14340.jpg

"Today at 22:55, [07:55 pm GMT] the armed forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to attack ships of the Black Sea Fleet with a sea unmanned vessel, [Russian ships were] performing tasks to control navigation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 237 km [147 miles] southwest of Sevastopol," the ministry said in a statement.The Black Sea incident came just as the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed Russia's air defenses had downed a Ukrainian drone in the Belgorod Region that was intended to carry out a terrorist attack "by an aircraft-type drone." Officials indicated that the incident did not cause any damages or casualties.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/moscow-reports-about-kievs-failed-attempt-at-terrorist-attack-on-moscow-region-using-uavs-1111353162.html

belgorod

black sea

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, thwarted attack, black sea, belgorod region, drone strikes