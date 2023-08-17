https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russias-gas-supplies-to-eu-down-72-in-january-july-yy---gas-exporting-countries-forum-1112666135.html

Russian Gas Supplies to EU Plunge 72% in January-July Y-o-Y: Gas Exporting Countries Forum

Russia's pipeline natural gas supplies to the European Union dropped by 72% year-on-year to 14.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the first seven months of 2023, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said in its monthly report.

"Russia’s supply decreased by 72% y-o-y to reach 14.1 bcm," the Monthly Gas Market Report read. The total volume of gas imports to the EU amounted to 90 billion cubic meters, a decrease of 32% compared to the previous year, according to the report. Norway remained the main supplier of pipeline gas with 50.7 billion cubic meters, or a 56% share, although its imports decreased by 10% compared to 2022. The GECF is an intergovernmental organization that currently includes 19 of the world's leading natural gas producers. Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela are full members of the GECF, while Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mozambique, Norway and Peru have observer status.

