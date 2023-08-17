https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russias-gas-supplies-to-eu-down-72-in-january-july-yy---gas-exporting-countries-forum-1112666135.html
Russian Gas Supplies to EU Plunge 72% in January-July Y-o-Y: Gas Exporting Countries Forum
Russian Gas Supplies to EU Plunge 72% in January-July Y-o-Y: Gas Exporting Countries Forum
Russia's pipeline natural gas supplies to the European Union dropped by 72% year-on-year to 14.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the first seven months of 2023, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said in its monthly report.
2023-08-17T07:15+0000
2023-08-17T07:15+0000
2023-08-17T07:49+0000
world
russia
gas exporting countries forum (gecf)
european union (eu)
gas
gas pipeline
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091047214_0:82:3349:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_42cd64cf91f2256f0fbd90f9274be717.jpg
"Russia’s supply decreased by 72% y-o-y to reach 14.1 bcm," the Monthly Gas Market Report read. The total volume of gas imports to the EU amounted to 90 billion cubic meters, a decrease of 32% compared to the previous year, according to the report. Norway remained the main supplier of pipeline gas with 50.7 billion cubic meters, or a 56% share, although its imports decreased by 10% compared to 2022. The GECF is an intergovernmental organization that currently includes 19 of the world's leading natural gas producers. Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela are full members of the GECF, while Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mozambique, Norway and Peru have observer status.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/africa-views-gas-as-most-promising-course-for-energy-cooperation-with-russia-1112209190.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1091047214_309:0:3040:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a56056bb97acf7e1d05742b787259e24.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
natural gas supplies, russia’s gas supplies, gas exporting countries forum
natural gas supplies, russia’s gas supplies, gas exporting countries forum
Russian Gas Supplies to EU Plunge 72% in January-July Y-o-Y: Gas Exporting Countries Forum
07:15 GMT 17.08.2023 (Updated: 07:49 GMT 17.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's pipeline natural gas supplies to the European Union dropped by 72% year-on-year to 14.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the first seven months of 2023, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said in its monthly report.
"Russia’s supply decreased by 72% y-o-y to reach 14.1 bcm," the Monthly Gas Market Report read.
The total volume of gas imports to the EU amounted to 90 billion cubic meters, a decrease of 32% compared to the previous year, according to the report. Norway remained the main supplier of pipeline gas with 50.7 billion cubic meters, or a 56% share, although its imports decreased by 10% compared to 2022.
The GECF is an intergovernmental organization that currently includes 19 of the world's leading natural gas
producers. Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela are full members of the GECF, while Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mozambique, Norway and Peru have observer status.