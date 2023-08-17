https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/us-military-releases-wwii-aerial-reconnaissance-snapshots-of-england-1112661245.html

US Military Releases WWII Aerial Reconnaissance Snapshots of England

The reconnaissance units of the United States Army Air Forces (USAAF), the precursor to the US Air Force, were responsible for capturing over 3,600 black and white images.

2023-08-17T04:04+0000

In a remarkable digital unveiling, the US military's aerial reconnaissance photographs of England during World War II have been made accessible online for the very first time. Prior to the era of Google Earth, the newly-released images provide an extraordinary window into the past, offering a bird's-eye view of the changing landscape of England from 1943 to 1944.The images were focused primarily around American bases situated in the southern region of England. The vast trove of historical visuals was recently made available through a free online map archive maintained by Historic England, an organization dedicated to preserving England's history and environment.The collection showcases a diverse range of subjects, from snapshots of US military personnel engaged in baseball games to images of ancient monuments protected by anti-tank defenses. Through these photographs, viewers are able to gain an insightful perspective into the war's impact on England, as well as the training required before embarking on bombing and reconnaissance missions across Nazi-occupied Europe.Notably, the compilation emphasizes the construction of new airfields by US forces, along with military camps and storage facilities established in preparation for the pivotal D-Day operation in June 1944. Additionally, towns and cities, including Manchester with its bomb-damaged Old Trafford stadium in 1941, have been documented in the collection.The images further offer a narrative of the US military's presence in England during World War II, beginning with their arrival in 1942. Following America's entry into the conflict after the attack on Pearl Harbor, pilots embarked on reconnaissance flights to familiarize themselves with local areas near their bases.The aircraft used in these missions underwent modifications, including the removal of weapons and the installation of fixed cameras and additional fuel tanks for extended voyages. With various lenses and focal lengths, these cameras captured vast regions with exceptional precision.

