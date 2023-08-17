https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/us-remains-ready-to-defend-nation-allies-regardless-of-new-start-future---stratcom-1112689988.html

US Remains Ready to Defend Nation, Allies Regardless of New START Future - STRATCOM

The United States is prepared to safeguard the country and its allies even if the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) collapses, Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of US Strategic Command, told Sputnik.

"My responsibility is to ensure US STRATCOM remains ready to deter strategic attack through a safe, secure, effective, and credible global combat capability, and when directed, is ready to prevail in any conflict," Cotton said. "Let me assure you we remain ready to defend our nation and our allies and partners." Cotton’s comments came in response to a question on how Russia suspending its participation in the treaty affects STRATCOM’s planning and what the command's position is regarding the future of New START. "For any questions related to New START, I refer you to the US State Department," he said. Cotton said Wednesday that the US is reviewing whether it can meet the challenges that may present themselves after the New START arms control treaty expires in 2026. The US still wants to maintain New START with Russia given that the accord is in the interest of both countries, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said in July.

