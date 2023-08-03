https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/us-long-violating-letter-spirit-of-new-start---russian-ambassador-antonov-1112360918.html

US Long Violating Letter, Spirit of New START - Russian Ambassador Antonov

The United States has long been violating the New START Treaty, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

The United States has long been violating the New START Treaty, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said."Washington has long been violating the letter and the spirit of the agreement. It has not only abandoned the principles embedded in the Preamble to New START, but also breached the central limits of the Treaty that restrict the number of strategic weapons. It illegitimately removed from accountability under the Treaty about a hundred strategic offensive arms: SLBM launchers and heavy bombers. Russia’s repeated demands to resolve the problem have been ignored," Antonov told reporters.He said there was another factor that has led to the current crisis."The real goal of the United States is to gain access to Russia’s nuclear weapons bases in order to obtain information about the development of our strategic arsenal," he said.In February, Moscow announced the suspension of its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries.Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament then that the US had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty while itself being arbitrary about its own obligations.

