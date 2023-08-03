International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/us-long-violating-letter-spirit-of-new-start---russian-ambassador-antonov-1112360918.html
US Long Violating Letter, Spirit of New START - Russian Ambassador Antonov
US Long Violating Letter, Spirit of New START - Russian Ambassador Antonov
The United States has long been violating the New START Treaty, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.
2023-08-03T04:49+0000
2023-08-03T05:02+0000
world
russia
washington
new start treaty
us
anatoly antonov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102321/81/1023218157_0:234:4500:2765_1920x0_80_0_0_c049b902403ece63129e2784cfb1859d.jpg
The United States has long been violating the New START Treaty, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said."Washington has long been violating the letter and the spirit of the agreement. It has not only abandoned the principles embedded in the Preamble to New START, but also breached the central limits of the Treaty that restrict the number of strategic weapons. It illegitimately removed from accountability under the Treaty about a hundred strategic offensive arms: SLBM launchers and heavy bombers. Russia’s repeated demands to resolve the problem have been ignored," Antonov told reporters.He said there was another factor that has led to the current crisis."The real goal of the United States is to gain access to Russia’s nuclear weapons bases in order to obtain information about the development of our strategic arsenal," he said.In February, Moscow announced the suspension of its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries.Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament then that the US had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty while itself being arbitrary about its own obligations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/white-house-says-opposes-new-start-notification-restrictions-in-2024-ndaa-1111797399.html
russia
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102321/81/1023218157_252:0:4249:2998_1920x0_80_0_0_8572bc293e272ca79b8389cc7e145754.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, new start treaty, russian ambassador to washington anatoly antonov
united states, new start treaty, russian ambassador to washington anatoly antonov

US Long Violating Letter, Spirit of New START - Russian Ambassador Antonov

04:49 GMT 03.08.2023 (Updated: 05:02 GMT 03.08.2023)
© AFP 2023 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIA deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB
A deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia in February suspended participation in New START, the only bilateral nuclear arms control treaty in place at the time, and conditioned its resumption of participation on an understanding of how NATO's combined strike capability would be accounted for.
The United States has long been violating the New START Treaty, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.
"Washington has long been violating the letter and the spirit of the agreement. It has not only abandoned the principles embedded in the Preamble to New START, but also breached the central limits of the Treaty that restrict the number of strategic weapons. It illegitimately removed from accountability under the Treaty about a hundred strategic offensive arms: SLBM launchers and heavy bombers. Russia’s repeated demands to resolve the problem have been ignored," Antonov told reporters.
He said there was another factor that has led to the current crisis.
"Even more important factor that has led to the current crisis over the agreement is the [US] Administration’s hybrid war against our country aimed at imposing on us a strategic defeat. Washington’s calls for addressing the New START issues separately from the overall geopolitical situation do not stand up to criticism," Antonov said.
"The real goal of the United States is to gain access to Russia’s nuclear weapons bases in order to obtain information about the development of our strategic arsenal," he said.
The White House is seen at dusk in Washington, DC, on November 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2023
World
White House Opposes New START Notification Restrictions in 2024 NDAA
10 July, 19:05 GMT
In February, Moscow announced the suspension of its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament then that the US had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty while itself being arbitrary about its own obligations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала