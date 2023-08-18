International
Belarus Shields Russia From NATO's 'Backstabbing' During Special Operation - Defense Minister
Belarus is serving as a shield for Russia against a possible "backstabbing" by NATO in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday.
"Today, our fraternal Russia, which is conducting the special military operation in Ukraine, is in the forefront of the fight against neo-Nazism. Belarus is protecting it from NATO's backstabbing. This course is essential for us today," the minister said at the International Anti-Fascist Congress in Minsk. Belarus has done a lot to oppose the rehabilitation of Nazism and the spread of neo-fascism and to preserve the historical memory of the heroic deeds of the Soviet people in the Second World War, Khrenin said. The position of preservation of historical memory and opposition to fascism is formalized in the key legal acts of Belarus, he added. The Second International Anti-Fascist Congress kicked off on Thursday in Minsk. More than 30 countries are taking part in the event.
11:07 GMT 18.08.2023
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarus is serving as a shield for Russia against a possible "backstabbing" by NATO in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday.
"Today, our fraternal Russia, which is conducting the special military operation in Ukraine, is in the forefront of the fight against neo-Nazism. Belarus is protecting it from NATO's backstabbing. This course is essential for us today," the minister said at the International Anti-Fascist Congress in Minsk.
Belarus has done a lot to oppose the rehabilitation of Nazism and the spread of neo-fascism and to preserve the historical memory of the heroic deeds of the Soviet people in the Second World War, Khrenin said. The position of preservation of historical memory and opposition to fascism is formalized in the key legal acts of Belarus, he added.
9T250-1 Transport Loader for Iskander-M system, view from above - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2023
Military
Russian Nuclear Weapons to Stay in Belarus Unless US, NATO Quit Hostile Policy - Diplomat
31 July, 05:01 GMT
The Second International Anti-Fascist Congress kicked off on Thursday in Minsk. More than 30 countries are taking part in the event.
