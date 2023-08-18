https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/hungary-eyes-first-concrete-pour-for-new-atomic-reactors-by-end-of-2024-1112712831.html
Hungary Eyes First Concrete Pour for New Atomic Reactors by End of 2024
Hungary wants the first concrete pouring at the site of new nuclear reactors to be completed before the end of 2024, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Friday.
Hungary’s four-reactor Paks Nuclear Power Plant generates about half of electricity consumed by this central European nation. The country is planning to expand the plant by adding two reactors with the help of Russian nuclear giant Rosatom. The 2014 contract is estimated at 12.5 billion euros ($13.6 billion). The foreign minister spoke alongside MVM Paks NPP Ltd, the plant operator, and Rosatom representatives at an agreement-signing event that kicked off the first phase of reactor construction. The official noted that work was underway around-the-clock.
Hungary Eyes First Concrete Pour for New Atomic Reactors by End of 2024
