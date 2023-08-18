International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/hungary-eyes-first-concrete-pour-for-new-atomic-reactors-by-end-of-2024-1112712831.html
Hungary Eyes First Concrete Pour for New Atomic Reactors by End of 2024
Hungary Eyes First Concrete Pour for New Atomic Reactors by End of 2024
Hungary wants the first concrete pouring at the site of new nuclear reactors to be completed before the end of 2024, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Friday.
2023-08-18T17:16+0000
2023-08-18T17:16+0000
world
rosatom
hungary
peter szijjarto
science & tech
nuclear power plant
nuclear power
nuclear technology
nuclear cooperation
energy cooperation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101564/98/1015649877_0:68:1301:799_1920x0_80_0_0_18919df5d0c973e88e3dd579f3b59585.jpg
Hungary’s four-reactor Paks Nuclear Power Plant generates about half of electricity consumed by this central European nation. The country is planning to expand the plant by adding two reactors with the help of Russian nuclear giant Rosatom. The 2014 contract is estimated at 12.5 billion euros ($13.6 billion). The foreign minister spoke alongside MVM Paks NPP Ltd, the plant operator, and Rosatom representatives at an agreement-signing event that kicked off the first phase of reactor construction. The official noted that work was underway around-the-clock.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/g7-cant-replace-russias-nuclear-fuel-and-expertise-1109708015.html
hungary
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101564/98/1015649877_72:0:1227:866_1920x0_80_0_0_93f14f7818e8e8af97d71d762618ee82.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nuclear power plantб hungary, russia-hungary relations, rosatom, russian nuclear technology, russia-hungary cooperation, russia-hungary nuclear cooperation, nuclear plant, energy cooperation, rosatom project, hungary-russia nuclear cooperation, hungary-russia relations, civilian nuclear energy cooperation, reactor construction
nuclear power plantб hungary, russia-hungary relations, rosatom, russian nuclear technology, russia-hungary cooperation, russia-hungary nuclear cooperation, nuclear plant, energy cooperation, rosatom project, hungary-russia nuclear cooperation, hungary-russia relations, civilian nuclear energy cooperation, reactor construction

Hungary Eyes First Concrete Pour for New Atomic Reactors by End of 2024

17:16 GMT 18.08.2023
© East News / Photoshot/REPORTER/Attila VolgyiPaks Nuclear Power Plant
Paks Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2023
© East News / Photoshot/REPORTER/Attila Volgyi
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungary wants the first concrete pouring at the site of new nuclear reactors to be completed before the end of 2024, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.
Hungary’s four-reactor Paks Nuclear Power Plant generates about half of electricity consumed by this central European nation. The country is planning to expand the plant by adding two reactors with the help of Russian nuclear giant Rosatom. The 2014 contract is estimated at 12.5 billion euros ($13.6 billion).

"The signing of agreement today, transition to the second phase and acceleration of building allows us to proceed with our initial goal of having concrete poured [to form the base] before the end of next year," Szijjarto told a press conference.

ROSATOM corporation's stand on display at the exhibition Russia Looking Into the Future at the central exhibition hall Manege, Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
Analysis
G7 Can't Replace Russia's Nuclear Fuel and Expertise
20 April, 17:32 GMT
The foreign minister spoke alongside MVM Paks NPP Ltd, the plant operator, and Rosatom representatives at an agreement-signing event that kicked off the first phase of reactor construction. The official noted that work was underway around-the-clock.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала