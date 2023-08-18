https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/mars-polygonal-patterns-clues-of-past-alien-friendly-conditions-1112695356.html
Mars' Polygonal Patterns: Clues of Past Alien-Friendly Conditions
Unraveling the enigma of ancient mud cracks in the Martian landscape, scientists suggest that the polygonal patterns could signify a past environment conducive to extraterrestrial life.
Unraveling the enigma of ancient mud cracks in the Martian landscape, scientists suggest the polygonal patterns could signify a past environment conducive to extraterrestrial life.Recent investigations into these distinctive shapes, originally thought to be remnants of a wet past, have unveiled the likelihood of recurring wet-dry cycles similar to Earth's seasons, fostering the emergence of life-friendly conditions on the Red Planet.Insights from NASA's Curiosity rover, which captured images of these formations on Mount Sharp's slopes within Gale Crater, have spurred a paradigm shift in our understanding of Mars' history. The patterns, featuring five to six sides, date back billions of years and indicate a period of approximately 200 million years when the conditions might have been ripe for life to take root.The mud cracks, situated above an ancient clay-rich lakebed and beneath an area abundant in sulfates from evaporating water, suggest fluctuating water levels that left behind their polygonal imprints.Mars has previously yielded traces of organic compounds, pinning them down to evidence of past life has been a formidable challenge. The recent discovery of recurrent wet-dry cycles could bridge the gap, potentially explaining the origin of these compounds and hinting at a scenario where they acted as catalysts for life's beginnings.The findings of the study were published in the Nature journal.
Recent investigations into these distinctive shapes, originally thought to be remnants of a wet past, have unveiled the likelihood of recurring wet-dry cycles similar to Earth's seasons, fostering the emergence of life-friendly conditions on the Red Planet.
"These particular mud cracks form when wet-dry conditions occur repeatedly – perhaps seasonally," said the paper’s lead author, William Rapin of France’s Institut de Recherche en Astrophysique et Planétologie.
Insights from NASA's Curiosity rover, which captured images of these formations on Mount Sharp's slopes within Gale Crater, have spurred a paradigm shift in our understanding of Mars' history. The patterns, featuring five to six sides, date back billions of years and indicate a period of approximately 200 million years when the conditions might have been ripe for life to take root.
The mud cracks, situated above an ancient clay-rich lakebed and beneath an area abundant in sulfates from evaporating water, suggest fluctuating water levels that left behind their polygonal imprints.
"This is the first tangible evidence we’ve seen that the ancient climate of Mars had such regular, Earth-like wet-dry cycles. But even more important is that wet-dry cycles are helpful – maybe even required – for the molecular evolution that could lead to life," Rapin said.
Mars has previously yielded traces of organic compounds, pinning them down to evidence of past life has been a formidable challenge. The recent discovery of recurrent wet-dry cycles could bridge the gap, potentially explaining the origin of these compounds and hinting at a scenario where they acted as catalysts for life's beginnings.
The findings of the study were published in the Nature
journal.