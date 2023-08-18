https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/musk-calls-ramaswamy-promising-presidential-candidate-in-2024-race-1112703218.html

Musk Calls Ramaswamy ‘Promising’ Presidential Candidate in 2024 Race

US billionaire Elon Musk has referred to Vivek Ramaswamy, a fellow entrepreneur, as a "very promising" Republican candidate running for president in 2024.

The owner of X, a social media website formerly known as Twitter, wrote that 38-year-old Ramaswamy "states his beliefs clearly." Ramaswamy, who is of Indian descent, kicked off his presidential campaign in February as a candidate in the 2024 Republican primary. Unlike most Republican candidates, who favor further US military assistance to Ukraine, Ramaswamy has proposed a peace treaty that would freeze the current battle lines in Ukraine, establish a Korean-style armistice and prohibit Ukraine from entering NATO.

