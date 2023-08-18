https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/musk-calls-ramaswamy-promising-presidential-candidate-in-2024-race-1112703218.html
Musk Calls Ramaswamy ‘Promising’ Presidential Candidate in 2024 Race
Musk Calls Ramaswamy ‘Promising’ Presidential Candidate in 2024 Race
US billionaire Elon Musk has referred to Vivek Ramaswamy, a fellow entrepreneur, as a "very promising" Republican candidate running for president in 2024.
2023-08-18T11:11+0000
2023-08-18T11:11+0000
2023-08-18T11:11+0000
americas
2024 us presidential election
elon musk
vivek ramaswamy
republican
republican primary
us arms for ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079895652_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_535cd0cf4cb13c965e5faddf1f6d407a.jpg
The owner of X, a social media website formerly known as Twitter, wrote that 38-year-old Ramaswamy "states his beliefs clearly." Ramaswamy, who is of Indian descent, kicked off his presidential campaign in February as a candidate in the 2024 Republican primary. Unlike most Republican candidates, who favor further US military assistance to Ukraine, Ramaswamy has proposed a peace treaty that would freeze the current battle lines in Ukraine, establish a Korean-style armistice and prohibit Ukraine from entering NATO.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/us-presidential-candidate-vivek-nato-should-not-admit-ukraine-pentagon-needs-reshuffle-1112235735.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079895652_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dbf780906a1a95ed4ecbfc113f7a384c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vivek ramaswamy, position on ukraine, nato, us arms for ukraine, vivek ramaswamy ukraine position, foreign policy, russia, nato, us military aid, us funding for ukraine, us arms for ukraine, americans oppose funding for ukraine, keep us money away from ukraine, americans unhappy about money spent on ukraine, money spent on ukraine, stop financing ukraine, stop sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine, stop pumping ukraine, republican candidate, republican primary, us election, us presidential candidate, presidential candidate, 2024 race
vivek ramaswamy, position on ukraine, nato, us arms for ukraine, vivek ramaswamy ukraine position, foreign policy, russia, nato, us military aid, us funding for ukraine, us arms for ukraine, americans oppose funding for ukraine, keep us money away from ukraine, americans unhappy about money spent on ukraine, money spent on ukraine, stop financing ukraine, stop sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine, stop pumping ukraine, republican candidate, republican primary, us election, us presidential candidate, presidential candidate, 2024 race
Musk Calls Ramaswamy ‘Promising’ Presidential Candidate in 2024 Race
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire Elon Musk has referred to Vivek Ramaswamy, a fellow entrepreneur, as a "very promising" Republican candidate running for president in 2024.
The owner of X, a social media website formerly known as Twitter, wrote that 38-year-old Ramaswamy
"states his beliefs clearly."
Ramaswamy, who is of Indian descent, kicked off his presidential campaign in February as a candidate in the 2024 Republican primary.
Unlike most Republican candidates, who favor further US military assistance to Ukraine
, Ramaswamy has proposed a peace treaty that would freeze the current battle lines in Ukraine, establish a Korean-style armistice and prohibit Ukraine from entering NATO.