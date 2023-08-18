https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/russia-hungary-sign-documents-on-moving-to-direct-construction-of-paks-2-npp-1112707791.html
Russia, Hungary Sign Documents on Moving to Direct Construction of Paks-2 NPP
Moscow and Budapest have signed documents on the transition of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) project, also known as Paks-2, to the stage of direct construction, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.
According to him, the Paks-2 project is attracting the interest of the Hungarian industry, European countries and other states. In late 2014, Russia and Hungary signed documents on the construction of new power units No. 5 and No. 6 at the Paks NPP with reactor units based on the advanced Russian VVER-1200 project. Moscow has granted Budapest a state loan of up to ten billion euros, the total cost of the works will amount to 12.5 billion euros. The license for the construction of the new units has already been issued.
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Moscow and Budapest have signed documents on the transition of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) project, also known as Paks-2, to the stage of direct construction, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.
The documents have been signed by Paksi Atomeromu Zrt CEO Gergely Jakli and ASE JSC (part of Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation) Vice President Alexander Merten.
"The transition to the direct construction phase gives us the green light to start the production of the main power equipment," said Merten.
According to him, the Paks-2 project is attracting the interest of the Hungarian industry, European countries and other states.
In late 2014, Russia and Hungary
signed documents on the construction of new power units No. 5 and No. 6 at the Paks NPP with reactor units based on the advanced Russian VVER-1200 project. Moscow has granted Budapest a state loan of up to ten billion euros, the total cost of the works will amount to 12.5 billion euros. The license for the construction of the new units has already been issued.