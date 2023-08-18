International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/russian-official-chinese-ambassador-discuss-upcoming-eastern-economic-forum-1112703877.html
Russian Official, Chinese Ambassador Discuss Upcoming Eastern Economic Forum
Russian Official, Chinese Ambassador Discuss Upcoming Eastern Economic Forum
Anton Kobyakov, the executive secretary of the organizing committee of the eighth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, met with Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui to discuss issues of importance to Eastern Economic Forum and the preparation for the EEF, the Roscongress Foundation said.
2023-08-18T11:12+0000
2023-08-18T11:12+0000
economy
russia
china
eef
ties
eastern economic forum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107957856_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9145663f511acb01921b9e30df1bce08.jpg
"Anton Kobyakov, the executive secretary of the organizing committee of the Eastern Economic Forum and an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, held a working meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui in Moscow ... The parties discussed issues of current cooperation and joint plans for further partnership. Special attention was drawn to the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum that will take place from September 10-13 in Vladivostok," the foundation said in a statement. During the meeting, the Russian official expressed confidence that meetings on the sidelines of the forum will contribute to further development of "good neighborly relations and increase of economic prosperity" of the two countries. The Chinese ambassador stated that a high-level Chinese delegation is expected to take part in the forum, which shows that Beijing considers the forum as an important platform for the development of relations between the two countries. The Eastern Economic Forum was established in 2015 as an international platform to facilitate business cooperation in the Asia-Pacific and stimulate investment in Russia's easternmost regions. The eighth EEF will take place from September 10–13 in Vladivostok. Roscongress is the organizer of the forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/dozens-of-states-confirmed-participation-in-eastern-economic-forum-2023---russian-official-1111668731.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107957856_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10b977092d1f254158239e8decc1361c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eastern economic forum, eastern economic forum, roscongress foundation
eastern economic forum, eastern economic forum, roscongress foundation

Russian Official, Chinese Ambassador Discuss Upcoming Eastern Economic Forum

11:12 GMT 18.08.2023
© Photo : Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankRussian and Chinese flags at the negotiating table during the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang at the G20 summit in India, March 2, 2023.
Russian and Chinese flags at the negotiating table during the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang at the G20 summit in India, March 2, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2023
© Photo : Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Anton Kobyakov, the executive secretary of the organizing committee of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, met with Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui to discuss issues of importance to Russia-China ties and the preparation for the EEF, the Roscongress Foundation said.
"Anton Kobyakov, the executive secretary of the organizing committee of the Eastern Economic Forum and an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, held a working meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui in Moscow ... The parties discussed issues of current cooperation and joint plans for further partnership. Special attention was drawn to the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum that will take place from September 10-13 in Vladivostok," the foundation said in a statement.
During the meeting, the Russian official expressed confidence that meetings on the sidelines of the forum will contribute to further development of "good neighborly relations and increase of economic prosperity" of the two countries.
The Chinese ambassador stated that a high-level Chinese delegation is expected to take part in the forum, which shows that Beijing considers the forum as an important platform for the development of relations between the two countries.
"We consider the participation of a Chinese delegation in the Eastern Economic Forum as part of the preparation for a meeting of the leaders of the countries this fall," Zhang was quoted by Roscongress as saying.
Eastern Economic Forum-2022 logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2023
Russia
Dozens of States Confirmed Participation in Eastern Economic Forum 2023 - Russian Official
5 July, 04:59 GMT
The Eastern Economic Forum was established in 2015 as an international platform to facilitate business cooperation in the Asia-Pacific and stimulate investment in Russia's easternmost regions. The eighth EEF will take place from September 10–13 in Vladivostok. Roscongress is the organizer of the forum.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала