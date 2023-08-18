https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/russian-official-chinese-ambassador-discuss-upcoming-eastern-economic-forum-1112703877.html

Russian Official, Chinese Ambassador Discuss Upcoming Eastern Economic Forum

Russian Official, Chinese Ambassador Discuss Upcoming Eastern Economic Forum

Anton Kobyakov, the executive secretary of the organizing committee of the eighth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, met with Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui to discuss issues of importance to Eastern Economic Forum and the preparation for the EEF, the Roscongress Foundation said.

"Anton Kobyakov, the executive secretary of the organizing committee of the Eastern Economic Forum and an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, held a working meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui in Moscow ... The parties discussed issues of current cooperation and joint plans for further partnership. Special attention was drawn to the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum that will take place from September 10-13 in Vladivostok," the foundation said in a statement. During the meeting, the Russian official expressed confidence that meetings on the sidelines of the forum will contribute to further development of "good neighborly relations and increase of economic prosperity" of the two countries. The Chinese ambassador stated that a high-level Chinese delegation is expected to take part in the forum, which shows that Beijing considers the forum as an important platform for the development of relations between the two countries. The Eastern Economic Forum was established in 2015 as an international platform to facilitate business cooperation in the Asia-Pacific and stimulate investment in Russia's easternmost regions. The eighth EEF will take place from September 10–13 in Vladivostok. Roscongress is the organizer of the forum.

