Russia's Luna-25 Module Corrects Trajectory Before Landing on Moon
12:46 GMT 18.08.2023 (Updated: 12:51 GMT 18.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Luna-25 automatic landing module has corrected its circumlunar trajectory and is preparing to land on the Moon, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.
"Today, at 09:20 Moscow time (06:20 GMT), the module's propulsion system conducted trajectory correction in 40 seconds. It's aim is to ensure the best possible conditions for the subsequent construction of the landing trajectory," the space corporation said in a statement, adding that the correction went according to procedure, all the module's systems are operational and communication with the station is stable.
On August 11, the Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket blasted off from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome and put the Luna-25 into orbit
, the first Russian lunar mission in nearly 50 years and the first in the country's independent space history. On August 16, the module entered a low orbit about 100 kilometers (62.13 miles) above the lunar surface.
On Saturday, Luna-25 is expected to descend into its landing trajectory on the Moon's elliptical orbit with a minimum altitude of 18 kilometers.
The new mission is part of the Russian lunar program for the exploration and practical use of the Moon and its orbit to establish a fully automated lunar base. Luna-25 is expected to become the first station to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole with difficult terrain on August 21.