https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/russias-luna-25-mission-enters-orbit-of-earths-satellite-1112643567.html
Russia's Luna-25 Mission Enters Orbit of Earth's Satellite
Russia's Luna-25 Mission Enters Orbit of Earth's Satellite
Russia's Luna-25 automatic landing module has entered the orbit of Earth's natural satellite for the first time of the country's post-Soviet space history, all systems are working normally, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Wednesday.
2023-08-16T13:16+0000
2023-08-16T13:16+0000
2023-08-16T13:26+0000
beyond politics
russia
earth
roscosmos
sputnik
soyuz-2.1b
vostochny cosmodrome
moon
science & tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112508454_0:29:3072:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_d29798ab5bb78812f925003dead5b9a1.jpg
"The automatic station Luna-25, created at the Lavochkin Science and Production Association (part of state corporation Roscosmos), entered the orbit of an artificial satellite of the Moon," the corporation said in a statement, adding that all its systems "are functioning normally and communication with it is stable."On August 11, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket lifted off from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome and launched into orbit Luna-25, the first Russian lunar mission in almost 50 years and the first one in Russia's independent space history. Its predecessor, Luna-24, was launched by the Soviet Union in 1976. The new mission is part of the Russian lunar program for the exploration and practical use of the Moon and its orbit to establish a fully automated lunar base. Luna-25 is expected to become the first station to make a soft landing in the lunar South Pole with difficult terrain on August 21.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/russias-luna-25-moon-mission-conducts-first-trajectory-correction-1112558035.html
russia
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112508454_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de5b155c5852b3ef64f8c55e7c3f8a9d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's luna-25 mission, earth's satellite, russian state space corporation roscosmos
russia's luna-25 mission, earth's satellite, russian state space corporation roscosmos
Russia's Luna-25 Mission Enters Orbit of Earth's Satellite
13:16 GMT 16.08.2023 (Updated: 13:26 GMT 16.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Luna-25 automatic landing module has entered the orbit of Earth's natural satellite for the first time of the country's post-Soviet space history, all systems are working normally, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Wednesday.
"The automatic station Luna-25
, created at the Lavochkin Science and Production Association (part of state corporation Roscosmos), entered the orbit of an artificial satellite of the Moon," the corporation said in a statement, adding that all its systems "are functioning normally and communication with it is stable."
On August 11, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket lifted off from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome and launched into orbit Luna-25, the first Russian lunar mission in almost 50 years and the first one in Russia's independent space history. Its predecessor, Luna-24, was launched by the Soviet Union in 1976.
The new mission is part of the Russian lunar program for the exploration and practical use of the Moon and its orbit to establish a fully automated lunar base. Luna-25 is expected to become the first station to make a soft landing in the lunar South Pole with difficult terrain on August 21.