Trump Claims He Nixed Georgia Election Fraud Presser to Put 'Evidence' in Legal Filings
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said he is canceling a presser about election fraud allegations in Georgia because his lawyers would prefer putting the so-called evidence in legal filings.
Trump had planned to release a detailed report on alleged 2020 election fraud in Georgia at a news conference on August 21.
"Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A., who sadly presides over a record breaking Murder & Violent Crime area, Atlanta," Trump said Thursday on Truth Social.
"Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!"
To date, no compelling evidence has surfaced proving the US election was swayed by widespread voter fraud, with government watchdogs repeatedly rejecting Trump's unsubstantiated narrative.
Trump announced he intended to hold the conference just hours after a Georgia grand jury indicted the former commander-in-chief on 13 criminal charges, along with over a dozen others as part of efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the Peach State.
Although 18 other Trump associates were also charged in the indictment, the Monday filing revealed that there were 30 other co-conspirators tied to the allegations; however, the specified individuals were not listed in the charging documents. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Trump and associates had until August 25 to surrender voluntarily.