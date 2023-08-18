https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/trump-claims-he-nixed-georgia-election-fraud-presser-to-put-evidence-in-legal-filings-1112693905.html

Trump Claims He Nixed Georgia Election Fraud Presser to Put 'Evidence' in Legal Filings

Trump Claims He Nixed Georgia Election Fraud Presser to Put 'Evidence' in Legal Filings

Former US President Donald Trump said he is canceling a presser about election fraud allegations in Georgia because his lawyers would prefer putting the so-called evidence in legal filings.

2023-08-18T02:03+0000

2023-08-18T02:03+0000

2023-08-18T02:02+0000

americas

donald trump

fani willis

georgia

truth social

donald trump's indictment

indictment

news conference

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110041728_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_10a87bf7701633c58336e4e7905f9068.jpg

Trump had planned to release a detailed report on alleged 2020 election fraud in Georgia at a news conference on August 21. "Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A., who sadly presides over a record breaking Murder & Violent Crime area, Atlanta," Trump said Thursday on Truth Social.To date, no compelling evidence has surfaced proving the US election was swayed by widespread voter fraud, with government watchdogs repeatedly rejecting Trump's unsubstantiated narrative. Although 18 other Trump associates were also charged in the indictment, the Monday filing revealed that there were 30 other co-conspirators tied to the allegations; however, the specified individuals were not listed in the charging documents. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Trump and associates had until August 25 to surrender voluntarily.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/personal-info-of-georgia-jury-that-indicted-trump-leaked-as-trial-date-proposal-filed-1112655025.html

americas

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump's indictment, donald trump, 2020 election results in georgia, trump's legal filings,