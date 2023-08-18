https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/ukraine-recruiting-asocial-mercenaries-worldwide-as-western-ones-dwindle---un-envoy-1112694520.html
Ukraine Recruiting Asocial Mercenaries Worldwide as Western Ones Dwindle - UN Envoy
The Ukrainian military is recruiting mercenaries from asocial elements of society around the world because the number of Western mercenaries in Ukraine is dwindling, Russian UN Representative Dmitriy Polyansky said Thursday.
"Recently, we learned that the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine is recruiting all over the world, including in Latin America, and also asocial elements that are prepared to fight for much less money," Polyansky said during a UN Security Council meeting. The Western mercenaries are beginning to realize that they are considered "cannon fodder" by the Ukrainian leadership, Polyansky said. The Russian diplomat pointed out that Western-supplied arms are leaking out of Ukraine due to the corruption of the country's military. The responsibility for the situation lies with the Western suppliers of weapons to Ukraine, Polyansky added.Polyansky's remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored that Ukrainian losses were the result of the Kiev regime's "stupidity" as estimates suggested some 5,000 mercenaries had been killed in the conflict. Another 4,900 were said to have fled their posts and abandoned Ukraine.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military is recruiting mercenaries from asocial elements of society around the world to fight for the Kiev regime because the number of Western mercenaries in Ukraine is dwindling, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyansky said on Thursday.
"Recently, we learned that the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine is recruiting all over the world, including in Latin America, and also asocial elements that are prepared to fight for much less money," Polyansky said during a UN Security Council meeting.
The Western mercenaries are beginning to realize that they are considered "cannon fodder" by the Ukrainian leadership, Polyansky said.
The Russian diplomat pointed out that Western-supplied arms are leaking out of Ukraine due to the corruption of the country's military.
The responsibility for the situation lies with the Western suppliers of weapons to Ukraine, Polyansky added.
Polyansky's remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored
that Ukrainian losses were the result of the Kiev regime's "stupidity" as estimates suggested some 5,000 mercenaries had been killed in the conflict. Another 4,900 were said to have fled their posts and abandoned Ukraine.