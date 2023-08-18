https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/us-engaged-in-biomilitary-activity-more-than-any-other-country-in-world---beijing-1112703340.html

US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World - Beijing

US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World - Beijing

The United States is engaged in biomilitary activity more than any other country in the world, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday, commenting on the Pentagon's recent report on biological threats.

2023-08-18T11:01+0000

2023-08-18T11:01+0000

2023-08-18T11:01+0000

world

us

washington

us department of defense (dod)

pentagon

china

biolab

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093885395_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_c313feb047a7aba0afa439b782099066.jpg

The US Department of Defense (DOD) released on Thursday a review of biological threats. The inaugural DoD Biodefense Posture Review, in particular, labels China as the key long-term threat due to its developments in the field of biological weapons, which allegedly pose a threat to the US's security. The US often fabricates reports on so-called threats for geopolitical purposes "to deter and suppress other countries, to protect its hegemonic interests," the diplomat said, adding that thus Washington provokes confrontation and damages the global biosecurity management system. China supports the international community in reviewing how the US is complying with the Biological Weapons Convention, as well as calls on the US to effectively fulfill its international obligations, Wang said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/robert-kennedy-jr-admits-existence-of-us-bio-labs-in-ukraine-1112605514.html

washington

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united states, biological threats, chinese foreign ministry, wang wenbin