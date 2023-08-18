https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/us-engaged-in-biomilitary-activity-more-than-any-other-country-in-world---beijing-1112703340.html
US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World - Beijing
US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World - Beijing
The United States is engaged in biomilitary activity more than any other country in the world, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday, commenting on the Pentagon's recent report on biological threats.
2023-08-18T11:01+0000
2023-08-18T11:01+0000
2023-08-18T11:01+0000
world
us
washington
us department of defense (dod)
pentagon
china
biolab
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093885395_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_c313feb047a7aba0afa439b782099066.jpg
The US Department of Defense (DOD) released on Thursday a review of biological threats. The inaugural DoD Biodefense Posture Review, in particular, labels China as the key long-term threat due to its developments in the field of biological weapons, which allegedly pose a threat to the US's security. The US often fabricates reports on so-called threats for geopolitical purposes "to deter and suppress other countries, to protect its hegemonic interests," the diplomat said, adding that thus Washington provokes confrontation and damages the global biosecurity management system. China supports the international community in reviewing how the US is complying with the Biological Weapons Convention, as well as calls on the US to effectively fulfill its international obligations, Wang said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/robert-kennedy-jr-admits-existence-of-us-bio-labs-in-ukraine-1112605514.html
washington
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093885395_54:0:907:640_1920x0_80_0_0_b01355930c2fb5418860b3cd5bdeaa3d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united states, biological threats, chinese foreign ministry, wang wenbin
united states, biological threats, chinese foreign ministry, wang wenbin
US Engaged in Biomilitary Activity More Than Any Other Country in World - Beijing
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States is engaged in biomilitary activity more than any other country in the world, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday, commenting on the Pentagon's recent report on biological threats.
The US Department of Defense (DOD) released on Thursday a review of biological threats. The inaugural DoD Biodefense Posture Review, in particular, labels China as the key long-term threat due to its developments in the field of biological weapons
, which allegedly pose a threat to the US's security.
"As we all know, it is the United States that carries out the most biomilitary activities in the world, carries out the most actions that raise doubts," Wang told reporters.
The US often fabricates reports on so-called threats for geopolitical purposes "to deter and suppress other countries, to protect its hegemonic interests," the diplomat said, adding that thus Washington provokes confrontation and damages the global biosecurity management system.
China supports the international community in reviewing how the US is complying with the Biological Weapons Convention, as well as calls on the US to effectively fulfill its international obligations, Wang said.