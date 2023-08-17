https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/pentagon-establishes-panel-to-bolster-readiness-against-biological-threats-1112685240.html
Pentagon Establishes Panel to Bolster Readiness Against Biological Threats
The US Department of Defense (DoD) said on Thursday that it has established the Biodefense Posture Review to bolster its readiness against potential biological threats.
"This inaugural DoD Biodefense Posture Review (BPR) initiates key reforms... to posture DoD to counter biothreats through 2035," the department stated. "Developments in biological technology (biotechnology) are driving an increase in the scope and diversity of biothreats that DoD could face in the next decade." The department's report claimed that emerging infectious diseases are expected to develop and spread more frequently, which potentially threatens the readiness of US forces. Among the several goals the Biodefense Posture Review hopes to achieve are clarifying the missions, priorities, roles, responsibilities, authorities and the capabilities needed to enable biodefense, the department clarified. The US will also seek through the BPR to align policies, authorities, research, development and acquisition responsibilities, investments, and force structure to meet its biodefense requirements, the report added. In addition, the Defense Department wants to enhance early warning and understanding to counter biothreats, speed response time to mitigate the impact on US readiness as well as improve strategic coordination and collaboration to enhance biodefense, according to the document.
Pentagon Establishes Panel to Bolster Readiness Against Biological Threats
