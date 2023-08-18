https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/us-japan-s-korea-to-invest-in-hotline-for-moments-of-crisis---senior-official-1112700701.html

US, Japan, S. Korea to Invest in Hotline for 'Moments of Crisis' - Senior Official

The United States, South Korea and Japan plan to invest in a trilateral hotline to engage in moments of uncertainty, a senior US administration official told reporters.

“We are going to take steps to invest in appropriate technology to build a state-of-the-art trilateral hotline that we can to engage in moments of crisis and uncertainty,” the official said ahead of Friday's trilateral US-South Korea-Japan summit in Camp David. Leaders of the three countries will “take a pledge” to consult with each other in the event of a crisis or other significant circumstances, the official added. The leaders of the United States, South Korea and Japan will underscore during their trilateral summit at Camp David on Friday their commitment to maintaining such discussion on an annual basis, the official said.However, the official added there is no information on when the following meeting will take place. "I do not think we made formal decisions for next year," the official said.He noted that the three sides pledged to establish a trilateral hotline to discuss possible crises in the time of uncertainty but declined to say if they would use this line to talk about a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan.The US-South Korea-Japan summit on Friday will be the first time the leaders of the three countries have met outside of a multilateral event. US President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese leader Fumio Kishida at Camp David, the US presidential retreat located about 60 miles from Washington, D.C.

