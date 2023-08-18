https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/us-japan-s-korea-to-invest-in-hotline-for-moments-of-crisis---senior-official-1112700701.html
US, Japan, S. Korea to Invest in Hotline for 'Moments of Crisis' - Senior Official
US, Japan, S. Korea to Invest in Hotline for 'Moments of Crisis' - Senior Official
The United States, South Korea and Japan plan to invest in a trilateral hotline to engage in moments of uncertainty, a senior US administration official told reporters.
2023-08-18T09:13+0000
2023-08-18T09:13+0000
2023-08-18T09:13+0000
world
joe biden
fumio kishida
south korea
japan
camp david
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104819/43/1048194385_0:220:3000:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_24440d106046cfc714ed499907504601.jpg
“We are going to take steps to invest in appropriate technology to build a state-of-the-art trilateral hotline that we can to engage in moments of crisis and uncertainty,” the official said ahead of Friday's trilateral US-South Korea-Japan summit in Camp David. Leaders of the three countries will “take a pledge” to consult with each other in the event of a crisis or other significant circumstances, the official added. The leaders of the United States, South Korea and Japan will underscore during their trilateral summit at Camp David on Friday their commitment to maintaining such discussion on an annual basis, the official said.However, the official added there is no information on when the following meeting will take place. "I do not think we made formal decisions for next year," the official said.He noted that the three sides pledged to establish a trilateral hotline to discuss possible crises in the time of uncertainty but declined to say if they would use this line to talk about a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan.The US-South Korea-Japan summit on Friday will be the first time the leaders of the three countries have met outside of a multilateral event. US President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese leader Fumio Kishida at Camp David, the US presidential retreat located about 60 miles from Washington, D.C.
south korea
japan
camp david
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104819/43/1048194385_82:0:2918:2127_1920x0_80_0_0_9845fd35fb232549ded06033f8648eed.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united states, south korea and japan, trilateral hotline, moments of crisis
united states, south korea and japan, trilateral hotline, moments of crisis
US, Japan, S. Korea to Invest in Hotline for 'Moments of Crisis' - Senior Official
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States, South Korea and Japan plan to invest in a trilateral hotline to engage in moments of uncertainty, a senior US administration official told reporters.
“We are going to take steps to invest in appropriate technology to build a state-of-the-art trilateral hotline that we can to engage in moments of crisis and uncertainty,” the official said ahead of Friday's trilateral US-South Korea-Japan summit in Camp David
.
Leaders of the three countries will “take a pledge” to consult with each other in the event of a crisis or other significant circumstances, the official added.
The leaders of the United States, South Korea and Japan will underscore during their trilateral summit at Camp David on Friday their commitment to maintaining such discussion on an annual basis, the official said.
"I think you will see that three leaders will commit that future leaders will meet on an annual basis," the official said ahead of the meeting.
However, the official added there is no information on when the following meeting will take place. "I do not think we made formal decisions for next year," the official said.
"There will be language in our joint statement which reaffirms and underscores our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the official said ahead of the summit.
He noted that the three sides pledged to establish a trilateral hotline to discuss possible crises in the time of uncertainty but declined to say if they would use this line to talk about a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan
.
"The discussions that are undertaken between the three countries involve the security situations in the broader Indo-Pacific region," the official added.
The US-South Korea-Japan summit on Friday will be the first time the leaders of the three countries have met outside of a multilateral event. US President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese leader Fumio Kishida at Camp David, the US presidential retreat located about 60 miles from Washington, D.C.