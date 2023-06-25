https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/hunter-and-joe-bidens-weekend-escape-to-camp-david-prompts-fuss-on-twitter-1111450374.html

Hunter and Joe Biden's Weekend Escape to Camp David Prompts Fuss on Twitter

Hunter and Joe Biden's Weekend Escape to Camp David Prompts Fuss on Twitter

Having struck a sweetheart deal with the Justice Department, Hunter Biden took off to Camp David for a weekend getaway together with his father, triggering a Twitterstorm among US conservative netizens.

2023-06-25T01:13+0000

2023-06-25T01:13+0000

2023-06-25T01:13+0000

americas

us

2024 us presidential election

joe biden

hunter biden

donald trump

camp david

garland

justice department

gop

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/11/1111248191_0:150:2880:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_1359c2e5d47823ae4eedb2d66406e42d.jpg

On Saturday, "Camp David" was trending on Twitter with the GOP and some netizens accusing Joe Biden of spending a staggering 40% of his presidency on vacation despite the world being "in chaos."While the incumbent president has indeed spent more time away from the White House than his three immediate predecessors – Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and George Bush – it's not what irritated US conservative users the most. According to them, the Bidens are let off the hook, again.For its part, the Republican National Committee Research wondered what Joe Biden and his son are going to discuss, given the latest whistleblower claims and circulating rumors that the two used to talk about Hunter's business dealings, something that Joe still vehemently denies.Miranda Devine, the author of "Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide", noted: "Strange to go to Camp David for such a short time. Maybe to have confidential discussions with unknown legal advisers in a heavily guarded place away from prying eyes."Earlier this week, Hunter Biden's plea deal with the DoJ on two federal misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax and one charge of illicit possession of a gun prompted a lot of criticism from legal observers and Republican lawmakers. Per them, the Justice Department deliberately overlooked alleged influence peddling schemes and possible violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by Hunter.To complicate matters further, IRS veteran agent Gary Shapley testified before the US Congress that the first son owes the federal government over $2 million in taxes. He further alleged that the DoJ, FBI and IRS interfered in the probe. Shapley's testimony was released by the House GOP on Thursday.The same day, Hunter Biden arrived for a state dinner in the White House in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted by the US president; US Attorney Merrick Garland, who vehemently denies meddling in the first son's case, was also seen at the event. Some Republicans perceived it as a slap in the face."The reported plea agreement extended to President Biden's son is a farcical example of precisely that two-tiered approach to criminal justice by the DOJ under your leadership," Republican Senator Rick Scott wrote to AG Garland earlier this week.In response to the emerging fuss, the attorney general proposed summoning David Weiss, who was appointed by President Donald Trump as the US Attorney in Delaware to investigate Hunter's case.Still, it appears that the scandal is unlikely to end any time soon given the forthcoming 2024 primary season and Joe Biden's willingness to run.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/millions-in-taxes--fara-violations-left-out-of-hunter-biden-plea-deal-critics-say-1111444643.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/us-court-schedules-initial-appearance-for-hunter-biden-on-july-26-1111376923.html

americas

camp david

garland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

hunter biden, joe biden, hunter biden plea deal, hunter biden tax crimes, irs whistleblower, fara, two-tired system of justice, ag merrick garland, camp david