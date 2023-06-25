https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/hunter-and-joe-bidens-weekend-escape-to-camp-david-prompts-fuss-on-twitter-1111450374.html
Hunter and Joe Biden's Weekend Escape to Camp David Prompts Fuss on Twitter
Hunter and Joe Biden's Weekend Escape to Camp David Prompts Fuss on Twitter
Having struck a sweetheart deal with the Justice Department, Hunter Biden took off to Camp David for a weekend getaway together with his father, triggering a Twitterstorm among US conservative netizens.
2023-06-25T01:13+0000
2023-06-25T01:13+0000
2023-06-25T01:13+0000
americas
us
2024 us presidential election
joe biden
hunter biden
donald trump
camp david
garland
justice department
gop
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/11/1111248191_0:150:2880:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_1359c2e5d47823ae4eedb2d66406e42d.jpg
On Saturday, "Camp David" was trending on Twitter with the GOP and some netizens accusing Joe Biden of spending a staggering 40% of his presidency on vacation despite the world being "in chaos."While the incumbent president has indeed spent more time away from the White House than his three immediate predecessors – Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and George Bush – it's not what irritated US conservative users the most. According to them, the Bidens are let off the hook, again.For its part, the Republican National Committee Research wondered what Joe Biden and his son are going to discuss, given the latest whistleblower claims and circulating rumors that the two used to talk about Hunter's business dealings, something that Joe still vehemently denies.Miranda Devine, the author of "Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide", noted: "Strange to go to Camp David for such a short time. Maybe to have confidential discussions with unknown legal advisers in a heavily guarded place away from prying eyes."Earlier this week, Hunter Biden's plea deal with the DoJ on two federal misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax and one charge of illicit possession of a gun prompted a lot of criticism from legal observers and Republican lawmakers. Per them, the Justice Department deliberately overlooked alleged influence peddling schemes and possible violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by Hunter.To complicate matters further, IRS veteran agent Gary Shapley testified before the US Congress that the first son owes the federal government over $2 million in taxes. He further alleged that the DoJ, FBI and IRS interfered in the probe. Shapley's testimony was released by the House GOP on Thursday.The same day, Hunter Biden arrived for a state dinner in the White House in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted by the US president; US Attorney Merrick Garland, who vehemently denies meddling in the first son's case, was also seen at the event. Some Republicans perceived it as a slap in the face."The reported plea agreement extended to President Biden's son is a farcical example of precisely that two-tiered approach to criminal justice by the DOJ under your leadership," Republican Senator Rick Scott wrote to AG Garland earlier this week.In response to the emerging fuss, the attorney general proposed summoning David Weiss, who was appointed by President Donald Trump as the US Attorney in Delaware to investigate Hunter's case.Still, it appears that the scandal is unlikely to end any time soon given the forthcoming 2024 primary season and Joe Biden's willingness to run.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/millions-in-taxes--fara-violations-left-out-of-hunter-biden-plea-deal-critics-say-1111444643.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/us-court-schedules-initial-appearance-for-hunter-biden-on-july-26-1111376923.html
americas
camp david
garland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/11/1111248191_160:0:2720:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_d287e0184fd2da109a0d084dda09dc77.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hunter biden, joe biden, hunter biden plea deal, hunter biden tax crimes, irs whistleblower, fara, two-tired system of justice, ag merrick garland, camp david
hunter biden, joe biden, hunter biden plea deal, hunter biden tax crimes, irs whistleblower, fara, two-tired system of justice, ag merrick garland, camp david
Hunter and Joe Biden's Weekend Escape to Camp David Prompts Fuss on Twitter
Having struck a sweetheart deal with the Justice Department, Hunter Biden took off to Camp David for a weekend getaway together with his father, triggering a Twitterstorm among US conservative netizens.
On Saturday, "Camp David" was trending on Twitter with the GOP and some netizens accusing Joe Biden of spending a staggering 40% of his presidency on vacation despite the world being "in chaos."
While the incumbent president has indeed spent more time away from the White House than his three immediate predecessors – Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and George Bush – it's not what irritated US conservative users the most. According to them, the Bidens are let off the hook, again.
"This week, federal government whistleblowers allege massive DOJ/FBI corrupt obstruction to protect Hunter and Biden family," tweeted Tom Fitton, an American conservative activist and the president of Judicial Watch. "And Biden regime sweetheart plea deal with Hunter is announced. Joe Biden's response? Bring Hunter to [the White House] for a State Dinner and then off to Camp David for the weekend with him."
For its part, the Republican National Committee Research wondered what Joe Biden and his son are going to discuss, given the latest whistleblower claims and circulating rumors that the two used to talk about Hunter's business dealings, something that Joe still vehemently denies.
Miranda Devine, the author of "Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide", noted: "Strange to go to Camp David for such a short time. Maybe to have confidential discussions with unknown legal advisers in a heavily guarded place away from prying eyes."
Earlier this week, Hunter Biden's plea deal with the DoJ on two federal misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax and one charge of illicit possession of a gun prompted a lot of criticism from legal observers and Republican lawmakers. Per them, the Justice Department deliberately overlooked
alleged influence peddling schemes and possible violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by Hunter.
To complicate matters further, IRS veteran agent Gary Shapley testified before the US Congress that the first son owes the federal government over $2 million in taxes
. He further alleged that the DoJ, FBI and IRS interfered in the probe. Shapley's testimony was released by the House GOP on Thursday.
The same day, Hunter Biden arrived for a state dinner in the White House in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted by the US president; US Attorney Merrick Garland, who vehemently denies meddling in the first son's case, was also seen at the event. Some Republicans perceived it as a slap in the face.
"The reported plea agreement extended to President Biden's son is a farcical example of precisely that two-tiered approach to criminal justice by the DOJ under your leadership," Republican Senator Rick Scott wrote to AG Garland earlier this week.
In response to the emerging fuss, the attorney general proposed summoning David Weiss, who was appointed by President Donald Trump as the US Attorney in Delaware to investigate Hunter's case.
"I would leave this matter in the hands of the United States attorney who was appointed by the previous president and assigned to this matter by the previous administration, that he would be given full authority to decide the matter as he decided was appropriate. And that's what he's done," Garland told the US press on Friday.
Still, it appears that the scandal is unlikely to end any time soon given the forthcoming 2024 primary season and Joe Biden's willingness to run
.