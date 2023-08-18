International
US President Says Has No Comment on Criminal Probe Into His Son Hunter's Activities
President Joe Biden said on Friday that he has no comments regarding the US Justice Department’s investigation into the alleged criminal activities of his son Hunter Biden.
"I have no comment on any investigation going on. That is up to the Justice Department," Biden told reporters when asked about his reaction to the appointment of a special counsel in the case. US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last Friday the appointment of US Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel in Hunter Biden’s case. Garland said Weiss would provide a public report at the end of his investigation, explaining his decision to file charges or not.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that he has no comments regarding the US Justice Department’s investigation into the alleged criminal activities of his son Hunter Biden.
"I have no comment on any investigation going on. That is up to the Justice Department," Biden told reporters when asked about his reaction to the appointment of a special counsel in the case.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last Friday the appointment of US Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel in Hunter Biden’s case.
Garland said Weiss would provide a public report at the end of his investigation, explaining his decision to file charges or not.

Weiss said in a document filed on Tuesday in the US District Court for the District of Delaware that a pre-trial diversion agreement to resolve a felony firearms charge against Hunter Biden was never finalized and is not legally binding.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2023
Americas
AG Garland Appoints Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Probe, Meets Backlash From GOP
12 August, 04:16 GMT
