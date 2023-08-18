US President Says Has No Comment on Criminal Probe Into His Son Hunter's Activities

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/us-president-says-has-no-comment-on-criminal-probe-into-his-son-hunters-activities-1112718914.html
President Joe Biden said on Friday that he has no comments regarding the US Justice Department’s investigation into the alleged criminal activities of his son Hunter Biden.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that he has no comments regarding the US Justice Department’s investigation into the alleged criminal activities of his son Hunter Biden.
"I have no comment on any investigation going on. That is up to the Justice Department," Biden told reporters when asked about his reaction to the appointment of a special counsel in the case.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced last Friday the appointment of US Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel in Hunter Biden’s case.
Garland said Weiss would provide a public report at the end of his investigation, explaining his decision to file charges or not.
Weiss said in a document filed on Tuesday in the US District Court for the District of Delaware that a pre-trial diversion agreement to resolve a felony firearms charge against Hunter Biden was never finalized and is not legally binding.