AG Garland Appoints Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Probe, Meets Backlash From GOP

This new role empowers David Weiss not only to oversee the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden's activities but also to handle any ancillary matters that may surface as a consequence of the probe.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday officially designated US Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel in the ongoing probe into Hunter Biden, marking what insiders have deemed a significant escalation in the investigation of the US president's son.Weiss, who had been overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden, approached Garland with the proposal to be appointed as a special counsel, emphasizing the need for an impartial and uninterrupted continuation of the inquiry as main incentives.However, not everyone has viewed the move favorably; in fact, critics, predominantly Republican lawmakers, wasted no time in expressing their reservations. US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan both voiced concerns, questioning the credibility of the appointment and citing past disagreements over plea deals.The development emerges in the wake of the breakdown in plea negotiations involving tax and gun charges against Hunter Biden. By appointing a special counsel, the Department of Justice seeks to bolster public confidence in the integrity of the investigation, ensuring it proceeds free from external influence or partisan considerations.

