All Eyes on ‘Plastun’: Russia Debuts Cutting-Edge All-Terrain Vehicle

The International Military and Technical Forum ARMY 2023 during a dynamic presentation of Russian military technology for international guests presented a new innovation – a light multipurpose tracked all-terrain vehicle "Plastun" ("Crawler").
Why 'Plastun'?In the Russian Empire, "plastuns" referred to reconnaissance squads composed of Kuban Cossacks (to some extent analogous to modern army special forces). Plastun teams were officially formed in 1842. Joining them was no easy task, as it required physical strength, endurance, hunting skills, patience, and the ability to "go unnoticed" as much as possible. Often, these Cossack scouts moved silently by crawling on their bellies during combat operations. The army term "crawling like a plastun" stems from this reconnaissance tactic.The Russian-designed light multipurpose tracked all-terrain vehicle inherits the qualities of silence, mobility, and inconspicuousness from the living, breathing "plastuns." That is why it is named in their honor.Advantages of All-Terrain VehicleThe "Russian All-Terrain Vehicles Plastun" company developed the vehicle. The company's CEO and candidate of technical sciences, Eric Sagymbayev, talked about the vehicle's advantages in an exclusive interview with Sputnik:According to Eric Sagymbayev, from the very beginning they aimed to maximize the use of Russian components in their vehicles.Very First 'Plastun'The original Plastun was a purely civilian commercial amphibious all-terrain vehicle with a closed aluminum body. The company unveiled it at the ARMY-2022 Forum and it attracted the interest of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Engineers were tasked with developing a military version with a simplified, lightly armored body on its platform, suitable for various units such as paratroopers, special forces, artillery mortar crews, reconnaissance units, and military medics (for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield). This variant was developed in only six months.The civilian vehicles of the Plastun brand are certified and are allowed to be driven on public roads."On the water the 'Plastun' moves slowly: 1-2 km/h by rewinding the tracks and 5-6 km/h with an attached outboard motor. As for its ability to operate in different climates, the vehicle performs well both in the Far North and the Arctic, as well as in tropical conditions. The VAZ engine cooling system has been improved to ensure proper warming in extreme cold and to prevent overheating in hot weather," Eric Sagymbayev emphasized.At the ARMY-2023 Forum, the all-terrain vehicles of the Plastun series in both military and civilian versions are attracting a great deal of interest among foreign guests representing countries friendly to Russia.
The ARMY-2023 International Military and Technical Forum, during a dynamic presentation of Russian military technology for international guests, unveiled a new innovation – the light multipurpose tracked all-terrain vehicle “Plastun” (“Crawler”).
Why ‘Plastun’?
In the Russian Empire, "plastuns" referred to reconnaissance squads composed of Kuban Cossacks (to some extent analogous to modern army special forces). Plastun teams were officially formed in 1842. Joining them was no easy task, as it required physical strength, endurance, hunting skills, patience, and the ability to "go unnoticed" as much as possible. Often, these Cossack scouts moved silently by crawling on their bellies during combat operations. The army term "crawling like a plastun" stems from this reconnaissance tactic.
The Russian-designed light multipurpose tracked all-terrain vehicle inherits the qualities of silence, mobility, and inconspicuousness from the living, breathing "plastuns." That is why it is named in their honor.
Advantages of All-Terrain Vehicle
The “Russian All-Terrain Vehicles Plastun” company developed the vehicle. The company's CEO and candidate of technical sciences, Eric Sagymbayev, talked about the vehicle's advantages in an exclusive interview with Sputnik:
"There is a great demand for such vehicles in the Russian market. The advantage of the non-metallic tracked all-terrain vehicle is that it can go anywhere. It can drive on various types of terrain with low load-bearing capacity, be it on different types of soil, asphalt or concrete, without damaging the roads or turning them into tank tracks."
According to Eric Sagymbayev, from the very beginning they aimed to maximize the use of Russian components
in their vehicles.
"The 1.6-liter, 106-horsepower gasoline engine and 5-speed manual transmission in our all-terrain vehicle are made by AvtoVAZ. They are specially adapted for tracked vehicles. In addition, parts from UAZ and GAZ vehicles are widely used. In other words, the Plastun all-terrain vehicle is over 90% localized. It can be repaired with standard parts from auto parts stores. In addition, we cooperate with the Central Scientific Research Institute of Automobiles and Automobile Engines ‘NAMI,’ which allows us to test ‘Plastuns’ in their laboratories and testing grounds," he added.
Very First ‘Plastun’
The original Plastun was a purely civilian commercial amphibious all-terrain vehicle with a closed aluminum body. The company unveiled it at the ARMY-2022 Forum and it attracted the interest of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Engineers were tasked with developing a military version with a simplified, lightly armored body on its platform, suitable for various units such as paratroopers, special forces, artillery mortar crews, reconnaissance units, and military medics (for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield). This variant was developed in only six months.
"In February 2023, we conducted field tests of the military 'Plastun' in the 'special military operation zone'. Based on the results, several design improvements were suggested. We have implemented them, and soon the first batch of series vehicles will be delivered to the troops," Eric Sagymbayev clarified.
The civilian vehicles of the Plastun brand are certified and are allowed to be driven on public roads.
"The vehicle maneuvers easily in places where a person or a wheeled vehicle cannot go: on loose sand, in swampy terrain, in semi-liquid mud, in deep snow and much more. The ground clearance of the all-terrain vehicle is 0.5 meters, and the angles of approach and departure, even in the civilian version, are the same as, for example, the BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle. The payload capacity is up to 1.5 tons, and the normal operating speed on land is 40-50 km/h."
"On the water the ‘Plastun’ moves slowly: 1-2 km/h by rewinding the tracks and 5-6 km/h with an attached outboard motor. As for its ability to operate in different climates, the vehicle performs well both in the Far North and the Arctic
, as well as in tropical conditions. The VAZ engine cooling system has been improved to ensure proper warming in extreme cold and to prevent overheating in hot weather," Eric Sagymbayev emphasized.
At the ARMY-2023 Forum
, the all-terrain vehicles of the Plastun series in both military and civilian versions are attracting a great deal of interest among foreign guests
representing countries friendly to Russia.