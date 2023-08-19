https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/all-eyes-on-plastun-russia-debuts-cutting-edge-all-terrain-vehicle-1112706303.html

All Eyes on ‘Plastun’: Russia Debuts Cutting-Edge All-Terrain Vehicle

All Eyes on ‘Plastun’: Russia Debuts Cutting-Edge All-Terrain Vehicle

The International Military and Technical Forum ARMY 2023 during a dynamic presentation of Russian military technology for international guests presented a new innovation – a light multipurpose tracked all-terrain vehicle “Plastun” (“Crawler”).

2023-08-19T04:31+0000

2023-08-19T04:31+0000

2023-08-19T04:31+0000

military

russia

army-2023

russian arms

patriot park

kubinka

military forum

forum

expo

russian ministry of defense

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112707113_0:236:3221:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3248494314350dec2607c55102dd643c.jpg

Why ‘Plastun’?In the Russian Empire, "plastuns" referred to reconnaissance squads composed of Kuban Cossacks (to some extent analogous to modern army special forces). Plastun teams were officially formed in 1842. Joining them was no easy task, as it required physical strength, endurance, hunting skills, patience, and the ability to "go unnoticed" as much as possible. Often, these Cossack scouts moved silently by crawling on their bellies during combat operations. The army term "crawling like a plastun" stems from this reconnaissance tactic.The Russian-designed light multipurpose tracked all-terrain vehicle inherits the qualities of silence, mobility, and inconspicuousness from the living, breathing "plastuns." That is why it is named in their honor.Advantages of All-Terrain VehicleThe “Russian All-Terrain Vehicles Plastun” company developed the vehicle. The company's CEO and candidate of technical sciences, Eric Sagymbayev, talked about the vehicle's advantages in an exclusive interview with Sputnik:According to Eric Sagymbayev, from the very beginning they aimed to maximize the use of Russian components in their vehicles.Very First ‘Plastun’The original Plastun was a purely civilian commercial amphibious all-terrain vehicle with a closed aluminum body. The company unveiled it at the ARMY-2022 Forum and it attracted the interest of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Engineers were tasked with developing a military version with a simplified, lightly armored body on its platform, suitable for various units such as paratroopers, special forces, artillery mortar crews, reconnaissance units, and military medics (for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield). This variant was developed in only six months.The civilian vehicles of the Plastun brand are certified and are allowed to be driven on public roads."On the water the ‘Plastun’ moves slowly: 1-2 km/h by rewinding the tracks and 5-6 km/h with an attached outboard motor. As for its ability to operate in different climates, the vehicle performs well both in the Far North and the Arctic, as well as in tropical conditions. The VAZ engine cooling system has been improved to ensure proper warming in extreme cold and to prevent overheating in hot weather," Eric Sagymbayev emphasized.At the ARMY-2023 Forum, the all-terrain vehicles of the Plastun series in both military and civilian versions are attracting a great deal of interest among foreign guests representing countries friendly to Russia.

russia

patriot park

kubinka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cutting-edge equipment, military forum army-2023, russian military-industrial complex, plastun, all-terrain vehicle, crawler, multipurpose vehicle, russian military development, russian economy under sanctions, international military-technical forum army-2023, moscow region, russia's army 2023 expo, russian weapons, russian military advancements