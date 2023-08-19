https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/russia-refutes-speculations-about-prisoner-swap-of-gershkovich-whelan-urges-us-to-continue-talks-1112724592.html

Russia Refutes Speculations About Prisoner Swap of Gershkovich, Whelan, Urges US to Continue Talks

Russia Refutes Speculations About Prisoner Swap of Gershkovich, Whelan, Urges US to Continue Talks

Media reports about the readiness of the United States to consider the exchange of US citizens Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan for Russians convicted in the US for hacking are speculations, and, in matters of a possible prisoner swap, Moscow urges Washington to focus on non-public professional dialogue via a special channel only, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

Media reports about the readiness of the United States to consider the exchange of US citizens Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan for Russians convicted in the US for hacking are speculations, and, in matters of a possible prisoner swap, Moscow urges Washington to focus on non-public professional dialogue via a special channel only, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.She added that the exchange of Russians Konstantin Yaroshenko and Viktor Bout for US citizens Trevor Reed and Brittney Griner had taken place thanks to such "quiet diplomacy." She also said that "instead of whipping up unnecessary hype," the US authorities should better deal with the problems and "unsatisfactory state" of the penitentiary system in the United States itself. Gershkovich, a Moscow-based Wall Street Journal reporter, has been detained since March 29 on espionage charges that he, his employer and the US government deny. Whelan, a former US Marine, was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 and subsequently sentenced to 16 years in prison on espionage charges. Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, has maintained his innocence, insisting that he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

