Russia Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Attack Near Moscow - MoD

Russian electronic warfare systems prevented a Ukrainian drone from attacking facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region on Saturday by downing it in a deserted area

"This afternoon, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an airplane-type UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] on targets in Moscow and the Moscow region was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement. Russian air defense forces detected the drone and jammed it with electronic warfare systems, the ministry said, adding that the UAV lost control and crashed in a deserted area near the village of Putilkovo outside Moscow. The incident caused no casualties or destruction, the ministry added. Earlier on Saturday, Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone over the western Belgorod region. Kiev attacked a military air base in Russia's Novgorod Region with another drone on Saturday morning, damaging one warplane. Ukraine has been sending drones into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June, as Kiev was unable to show any results on the battlefield. The United Nations said Friday following a botched drone strike on Moscow that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

