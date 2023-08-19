https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/ukrainian-drone-attacks-military-air-base-in-russias-novgorod-region---mod-1112724241.html

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Military Air Base in Russia's Novgorod Region - MoD

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Military Air Base in Russia's Novgorod Region - MoD

A Ukrainian drone attacked a military air base in Russia's Novgorod Region on Saturday morning, damaging one warplane and causing no casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2023-08-19T10:46+0000

2023-08-19T10:46+0000

2023-08-19T10:46+0000

russia

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

russian defense ministry

ukraine

russia

novgorod region

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101647/37/1016473775_0:134:2247:1398_1920x0_80_0_0_e64626553e3785315118af26f0b1b77b.jpg

"Today, at about 10:00 Moscow time [07:00 GMT], the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack using a copter-type UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] against a military airfield in the Novgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement. The drone was spotted by the external observation post of the airfield and was fired at with small arms, the statement said. On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian drone was shot down around 4:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT) when it attempted to attack facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/ukrainian-drone-struck-down-after-attempted-strike-in-moscow-region---defense-ministry-1112694055.html

ukraine

russia

novgorod region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian drone attacks, military air base, russia's novgorod region