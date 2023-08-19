International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/ukrainian-drone-attacks-military-air-base-in-russias-novgorod-region---mod-1112724241.html
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Military Air Base in Russia's Novgorod Region - MoD
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Military Air Base in Russia's Novgorod Region - MoD
A Ukrainian drone attacked a military air base in Russia's Novgorod Region on Saturday morning, damaging one warplane and causing no casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Today, at about 10:00 Moscow time [07:00 GMT], the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack using a copter-type UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] against a military airfield in the Novgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement. The drone was spotted by the external observation post of the airfield and was fired at with small arms, the statement said. On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian drone was shot down around 4:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT) when it attempted to attack facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region.
10:46 GMT 19.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone attacked a military air base in Russia's Novgorod Region on Saturday morning, damaging one warplane and causing no casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Today, at about 10:00 Moscow time [07:00 GMT], the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack using a copter-type UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] against a military airfield in the Novgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.
The drone was spotted by the external observation post of the airfield and was fired at with small arms, the statement said.
"As a result of the terrorist attack on the territory of the airfield, a fire broke out at the aircraft parking space, which was promptly extinguished by fire brigades. One warplane was damaged, there were no casualties as a result of the terrorist attack," the ministry added.
On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian drone was shot down around 4:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT) when it attempted to attack facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region.
