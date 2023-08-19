https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/ukrainian-drone-attacks-military-air-base-in-russias-novgorod-region---mod-1112724241.html
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Military Air Base in Russia's Novgorod Region - MoD
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Military Air Base in Russia's Novgorod Region - MoD
A Ukrainian drone attacked a military air base in Russia's Novgorod Region on Saturday morning, damaging one warplane and causing no casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2023-08-19T10:46+0000
2023-08-19T10:46+0000
2023-08-19T10:46+0000
russia
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
novgorod region
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101647/37/1016473775_0:134:2247:1398_1920x0_80_0_0_e64626553e3785315118af26f0b1b77b.jpg
"Today, at about 10:00 Moscow time [07:00 GMT], the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack using a copter-type UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] against a military airfield in the Novgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement. The drone was spotted by the external observation post of the airfield and was fired at with small arms, the statement said. On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian drone was shot down around 4:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT) when it attempted to attack facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/ukrainian-drone-struck-down-after-attempted-strike-in-moscow-region---defense-ministry-1112694055.html
ukraine
russia
novgorod region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101647/37/1016473775_104:0:2144:1530_1920x0_80_0_0_0708395f5f5a9157a02b330e8f24bdba.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian drone attacks, military air base, russia's novgorod region
ukrainian drone attacks, military air base, russia's novgorod region
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Military Air Base in Russia's Novgorod Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone attacked a military air base in Russia's Novgorod Region on Saturday morning, damaging one warplane and causing no casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Today, at about 10:00 Moscow time [07:00 GMT], the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack using a copter-type UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] against a military airfield in the Novgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.
The drone was spotted by the external observation post of the airfield and was fired at with small arms, the statement said.
"As a result of the terrorist attack on the territory of the airfield, a fire broke out at the aircraft parking space, which was promptly extinguished by fire brigades. One warplane was damaged, there were no casualties as a result of the terrorist attack," the ministry added.
On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian drone
was shot down around 4:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT) when it attempted to attack facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region.