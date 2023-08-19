International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/spot-the-difference-russia-distributes-food-aid-in-syria-as-us-ramps-up-looting-1112732352.html
Spot the Difference: Russia Distributes Food Aid in Syria as US Ramps Up Looting
Spot the Difference: Russia Distributes Food Aid in Syria as US Ramps Up Looting
The destruction of Syria caused by the CIA-led dirty war, combined with the illegal US occupation and plunder of energy and food-rich areas of the country east of the Euphrates, have turned the republic from a net exporter to a net importer of foodstuffs and oil. Fortunately, Damascus’s Russian and Iranian friends have stepped in to assist.
2023-08-19T19:28+0000
2023-08-19T19:35+0000
world
antony blinken
syria
russia
cia
damascus
food
aid
assistance
looting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105276/67/1052766732_0:376:4000:2626_1920x0_80_0_0_bbc252e46c6ac25f9e6f7d3797b7e26d.jpg
Russian troops in Syria marked World Humanitarian Day 2023 by passing out tons of food assistance to Syrians in the village of al-Danair in the Tartous countryside, and the village of al-Watotiyeh in Qamishli.The Tartous deliveries included about 2.5 tons in aid. In Qamishli, food packages for 300 families were handed out. Aziz Soumi, the head of al-Watotiyeh’s church committee, told local media that Russia’s support represents Moscow’s humanitarian role in supporting the Syrian people in their hour of need.The Russian military’s aid mission coincided with World Humanitarian Day, an annual United Nations holiday honoring humanitarian workers. The holiday, first marked in 2009, is dedicated to the 22 humanitarian aid workers killed in a bombing attack in Iraq on August 19, 2003, shortly after the US and UK-led invasion.Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement Saturday on the occasion of the holiday, saying “the United States honors the humanitarian aid workers who continue to sacrifice so much to protect and assist the world’s most vulnerable populations.”The US done its part to “growing” the humanitarian crisis in Syria, cutting Damascus off from its oil and food-rich northeastern territories, creating an occupation garrison, looting the country’s energy and food resources and setting up an aggressive sanctions regime known as the Caesar Act.On Thursday, sources told local media that a convoy of 40 tankers loaded with Syrian oil was smuggled into Iraq. Such reports have been a staple in Syrian media for years now.About 90 percent of Syria’s oil and gas resources and much of its richest food producing regions are under US occupation, with the country going from energy and food exporter before 2011 to import dependency for both in the wake of the CIA-led dirty war.The Syrian government has estimated that its energy sector has suffered over $100 billion in damage since 2011, while the overall cost of the conflict has reached up to $1 trillion. In addition, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, and millions becoming refugees abroad.Amid Syria’s humanitarian crisis, Russia has stepped in to provide the country with millions of tons in food assistance, while Iranian oil tankers have risked the trek from the Persian Gulf to Syria’s Mediterranean coastline to offload emergency oil and gas cargoes despite harassment and sabotage by Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/us-steals-convoys-of-stolen-syrian-oil-food-as-regional-tensions-seethe-1112273430.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/us-instigates-fabricated-crises-to-prolong-military-presence-in-syria---iran-1112354735.html
syria
russia
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105276/67/1052766732_0:0:4000:3000_1920x0_80_0_0_ca0345bbe417db6a502a1bd4938f3f7c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, syria, food aid, assistance, united states, occupation, looting, support, damascus
russia, syria, food aid, assistance, united states, occupation, looting, support, damascus

Spot the Difference: Russia Distributes Food Aid in Syria as US Ramps Up Looting

19:28 GMT 19.08.2023 (Updated: 19:35 GMT 19.08.2023)
© AFP 2023 / Max DELANYRussian soldier distributes food aid in Homs, central Syria, file photo.
Russian soldier distributes food aid in Homs, central Syria, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / Max DELANY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The destruction of Syria caused by the CIA-led dirty war, combined with the illegal US occupation and plunder of energy and food-rich areas of the country east of the Euphrates, have turned the republic from a net exporter to a net importer of foodstuffs and oil. Fortunately, Damascus’s Russian and Iranian friends have stepped in to assist.
Russian troops in Syria marked World Humanitarian Day 2023 by passing out tons of food assistance to Syrians in the village of al-Danair in the Tartous countryside, and the village of al-Watotiyeh in Qamishli.
The Tartous deliveries included about 2.5 tons in aid. In Qamishli, food packages for 300 families were handed out. Aziz Soumi, the head of al-Watotiyeh’s church committee, told local media that Russia’s support represents Moscow’s humanitarian role in supporting the Syrian people in their hour of need.
The Russian military’s aid mission coincided with World Humanitarian Day, an annual United Nations holiday honoring humanitarian workers. The holiday, first marked in 2009, is dedicated to the 22 humanitarian aid workers killed in a bombing attack in Iraq on August 19, 2003, shortly after the US and UK-led invasion.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement Saturday on the occasion of the holiday, saying “the United States honors the humanitarian aid workers who continue to sacrifice so much to protect and assist the world’s most vulnerable populations.”
“Tragically,” Blinken said, “global humanitarian crises are growing. Conflict, political repression, economic insecurity, persecution, disasters and other crises have forced historic numbers of people – more than 110 million –to flee their homes.”
The US done its part to “growing” the humanitarian crisis in Syria, cutting Damascus off from its oil and food-rich northeastern territories, creating an occupation garrison, looting the country’s energy and food resources and setting up an aggressive sanctions regime known as the Caesar Act.
On Thursday, sources told local media that a convoy of 40 tankers loaded with Syrian oil was smuggled into Iraq. Such reports have been a staple in Syrian media for years now.
This March 27, 2018 photo shows Syrian workers fixing pipes of an oil well at an oil field controlled by a U.S-backed Kurdish group, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2023
World
US Smuggles Convoys of Stolen Syrian Oil, Food as Regional Tensions Seethe
31 July, 11:30 GMT
About 90 percent of Syria’s oil and gas resources and much of its richest food producing regions are under US occupation, with the country going from energy and food exporter before 2011 to import dependency for both in the wake of the CIA-led dirty war.
The Syrian government has estimated that its energy sector has suffered over $100 billion in damage since 2011, while the overall cost of the conflict has reached up to $1 trillion. In addition, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, and millions becoming refugees abroad.
Amid Syria’s humanitarian crisis, Russia has stepped in to provide the country with millions of tons in food assistance, while Iranian oil tankers have risked the trek from the Persian Gulf to Syria’s Mediterranean coastline to offload emergency oil and gas cargoes despite harassment and sabotage by Israel.
Rescue efforts are underway in Aleppo, Syria, after a devastating earthquake toppled buildings, leaving people trapped under the rubble. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2023
World
US Instigates 'Fabricated Crises' to Prolong Military Presence in Syria - Iran
2 August, 20:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала