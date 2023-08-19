International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/uk-eyeing-use-of-ukrainian-puppets-to-secure-global-wins-amid-mi6-sabotage-reports---zakharova-1112720584.html
UK Eyeing Use of 'Ukrainian Puppets' to Secure Global Wins Amid MI6 Sabotage Reports - Zakharova
UK Eyeing Use of 'Ukrainian Puppets' to Secure Global Wins Amid MI6 Sabotage Reports - Zakharova
The NATO-Ukrainian nexus artificially increases the conflict potential in Africa, and Moscow notes the intention of the UK's authorities to use "Ukrainian puppets" to achieve goals in other regions of the world as well.
2023-08-19T03:47+0000
2023-08-19T03:46+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
maria zakharova
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
nato
mi6
neocolonialism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106549/85/1065498526_0:13:2428:1379_1920x0_80_0_0_0105edde3a5842182bdfb11be7718af9.jpg
Zakharova's comments came on the heels of reports that UK Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, was preparing a sabotage unit of Ukraine's fighters.The forces are planned to be sent to Africa by "a chartered civilian ship from the [Ukrainian] port of Izmail to the [Sudanese] city of Omdurman during the second half of August" and will be headed by Lt. Col. Vitaliy Prashchuk, an officer of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who has experience of "successful liquidations" and participated in MI6 operations in Zimbabwe. "Given that MI6, headed by Richard Moore, has recently been openly bragging about its involvement in the planning and implementation of terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime against our country, we note the intentions of the UK authorities to use Ukrainian puppets to carry out tasks in other regions of the world as well ... especially when London's what it seems to be an unshakable influence in the former colonies is threatened," the spokeswoman said. Zakharova recalled that "famous British empire builder Cecil Rhodes once said: 'The empire is a bread and butter question.'" The spokeswoman said the UK is still guided by that policy in Africa. The Russian figure noted "the regime of [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky needs only money." "In these schemes, Ukrainian soldiers apparently serve as a kind of payment by Kiev for military aid from the West," she said. "Judging by the already worked out scheme, the NATO-Ukrainian nexus artificially builds up the conflict potential in Africa. At the same time, Africans and Ukrainians will pay for the realization of the ambitions of the UK's neocolonialists," Zakharova said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/niger-crisis-sparks-fears-in-france-that-paris-being-squeezed-out-of-africa-by-russia-china-us-1112457076.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106549/85/1065498526_288:0:2141:1390_1920x0_80_0_0_73353b1d7848cd5cb8b44ee9de0f7037.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato-ukrainian nexus, mi6, uk, ukrainian puppets, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova
nato-ukrainian nexus, mi6, uk, ukrainian puppets, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova

UK Eyeing Use of 'Ukrainian Puppets' to Secure Global Wins Amid MI6 Sabotage Reports - Zakharova

03:47 GMT 19.08.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Dunhama British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London
a British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The NATO-Ukrainian nexus artificially increases the conflict potential in Africa, and Moscow notes the intention of the United Kingdom's authorities to use "Ukrainian puppets" to achieve goals in other regions of the world as well, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
Zakharova's comments came on the heels of reports that UK Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, was preparing a sabotage unit of Ukraine's fighters.

A military-diplomatic source said earlier this week that MI6 was preparing a sabotage unit of 100 Ukrainian fighters to be sent to Africa to counter Russia-Africa cooperation.

The unit would be tasked with "sabotage of infrastructure in African countries, as well as the elimination of African leaders oriented towards cooperation with Russia," the source then said.

The forces are planned to be sent to Africa by "a chartered civilian ship from the [Ukrainian] port of Izmail to the [Sudanese] city of Omdurman during the second half of August" and will be headed by Lt. Col. Vitaliy Prashchuk, an officer of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who has experience of "successful liquidations" and participated in MI6 operations in Zimbabwe.
"Given that MI6, headed by Richard Moore, has recently been openly bragging about its involvement in the planning and implementation of terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime against our country, we note the intentions of the UK authorities to use Ukrainian puppets to carry out tasks in other regions of the world as well ... especially when London's what it seems to be an unshakable influence in the former colonies is threatened," the spokeswoman said.
The French Senate (the upper chamber of the Parliament) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2023
World
Niger Crisis Sparks Fears in France of Being Squeezed Out of Africa by Russia, China, US
8 August, 12:02 GMT
Zakharova recalled that "famous British empire builder Cecil Rhodes once said: 'The empire is a bread and butter question.'" The spokeswoman said the UK is still guided by that policy in Africa.
"It can be said that London continues to cling desperately to its colonial legacy and seeks with all its might to keep the countries of the continent dependent. Britons are unwilling to talk to them on an equal footing and consider it possible, as before, to interfere in their internal affairs," she said.
The Russian figure noted "the regime of [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky needs only money."
"In these schemes, Ukrainian soldiers apparently serve as a kind of payment by Kiev for military aid from the West," she said.
"Judging by the already worked out scheme, the NATO-Ukrainian nexus artificially builds up the conflict potential in Africa. At the same time, Africans and Ukrainians will pay for the realization of the ambitions of the UK's neocolonialists," Zakharova said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала