UK Eyeing Use of 'Ukrainian Puppets' to Secure Global Wins Amid MI6 Sabotage Reports - Zakharova

UK Eyeing Use of 'Ukrainian Puppets' to Secure Global Wins Amid MI6 Sabotage Reports - Zakharova

The NATO-Ukrainian nexus artificially increases the conflict potential in Africa, and Moscow notes the intention of the UK's authorities to use "Ukrainian puppets" to achieve goals in other regions of the world as well.

Zakharova's comments came on the heels of reports that UK Secret Intelligence Service, known as MI6, was preparing a sabotage unit of Ukraine's fighters.The forces are planned to be sent to Africa by "a chartered civilian ship from the [Ukrainian] port of Izmail to the [Sudanese] city of Omdurman during the second half of August" and will be headed by Lt. Col. Vitaliy Prashchuk, an officer of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who has experience of "successful liquidations" and participated in MI6 operations in Zimbabwe. "Given that MI6, headed by Richard Moore, has recently been openly bragging about its involvement in the planning and implementation of terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime against our country, we note the intentions of the UK authorities to use Ukrainian puppets to carry out tasks in other regions of the world as well ... especially when London's what it seems to be an unshakable influence in the former colonies is threatened," the spokeswoman said. Zakharova recalled that "famous British empire builder Cecil Rhodes once said: 'The empire is a bread and butter question.'" The spokeswoman said the UK is still guided by that policy in Africa. The Russian figure noted "the regime of [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky needs only money." "In these schemes, Ukrainian soldiers apparently serve as a kind of payment by Kiev for military aid from the West," she said. "Judging by the already worked out scheme, the NATO-Ukrainian nexus artificially builds up the conflict potential in Africa. At the same time, Africans and Ukrainians will pay for the realization of the ambitions of the UK's neocolonialists," Zakharova said.

