Ukraine Loses Over 40 Soldiers in Krasny Liman Direction as 6 Drones Strikes Foiled

Russian military units thwarted six Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, Kiev has lost more than 40 soldiers, Alexander Savchuk, the head of the press center of Russia's Center Group of Forces, has told Sputnik.

"In the course of active defense of the taken borders in the Krasny Liman direction in the Torske bulge of the Serebryansky forestry, frontline units of the Center Group of Forces, supported by artillery fire and air strikes, have thwarted and repelled six attempted attacks by assault groups of the 63rd and 42nd Mechanized Brigades and the 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces," Savchuk said.Over 30 artillery positions of the enemy have been found and suppressed as part of counter-battery fire, he said, adding that a self-propelling howitzer and a mortar have been destroyed. The military aviation has also carried out 12 bombing strikes on a command and observation post, three temporary personnel and firepower hubs in the areas of the Serebryansky forestry and the villages of Chervona Dibrova and Nevske.

