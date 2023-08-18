International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/ukrainian-drone-struck-down-after-attempted-strike-in-moscow-region---defense-ministry-1112694055.html
Ukrainian Drone Struck Down After Attempted Strike in Moscow Region - Defense Ministry
Ukrainian Drone Struck Down After Attempted Strike in Moscow Region - Defense Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry said early Friday that a Ukrainian drone was shot down around 4:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT) when it attempted to attack facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region.
2023-08-18T02:24+0000
2023-08-18T02:23+0000
russia
moscow
ukraine
moscow region
russian defense ministry
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
foiled attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110789289_0:109:2782:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_3e1f8e3349a8e66dc226ae838b8f1d93.jpg
"On August 18, around 4:00 a.m., the Kiev regime attempted to carry out yet another terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle on facilities located in Moscow and the Moscow region," the statement read. The drone changed its flight trajectory and landed on a non-residential building in the area of Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment in Moscow, the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or fire.An emergency services spokesperson subsequently told Sputnik that the facade of a one-story pavilion sustained damages at 20 square meters after the drone managed to crash on the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment.The latest incident came not long after the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that Russian forces had managed to successfully thwart two separate drone attacks in the Belgorod Region and over the Black Sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russian-air-defense-downed-ukrainian-strike-drone-over-belgorod-region---mod-1112666246.html
moscow
ukraine
moscow region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110789289_51:0:2782:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_195c260dcc821ca883035b02e874415f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, ukrainian drone shot down, failed ukrainian attack on facilities in moscow and the moscow region
russian defense ministry, ukrainian drone shot down, failed ukrainian attack on facilities in moscow and the moscow region

Ukrainian Drone Struck Down After Attempted Strike in Moscow Region - Defense Ministry

02:24 GMT 18.08.2023
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the mediabankPolice officers outside a residential building affected by a drone attack on Profsoyuznaya Street in Moscow.
Police officers outside a residential building affected by a drone attack on Profsoyuznaya Street in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2023
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry said early Friday that a Ukrainian drone was shot down around 4:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT) when it attempted to attack facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region.
"On August 18, around 4:00 a.m., the Kiev regime attempted to carry out yet another terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle on facilities located in Moscow and the Moscow region," the statement read.
The drone changed its flight trajectory and landed on a non-residential building in the area of Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment in Moscow, the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or fire.
An emergency services spokesperson subsequently told Sputnik that the facade of a one-story pavilion sustained damages at 20 square meters after the drone managed to crash on the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment.
"The facade of a one-story building on Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment, 14, was damaged after an unmanned aerial vehicle attack. There was no explosion or fire. There were no casualties. The damage area was 20 square meters," the spokesperson said.
Russia Ukraine Military Operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defenses Down Ukrainian Strike Drone Over Belgorod Region - MoD
Yesterday, 07:18 GMT
The latest incident came not long after the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that Russian forces had managed to successfully thwart two separate drone attacks in the Belgorod Region and over the Black Sea.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала