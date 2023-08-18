https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/ukrainian-drone-struck-down-after-attempted-strike-in-moscow-region---defense-ministry-1112694055.html
Ukrainian Drone Struck Down After Attempted Strike in Moscow Region - Defense Ministry
Ukrainian Drone Struck Down After Attempted Strike in Moscow Region - Defense Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry said early Friday that a Ukrainian drone was shot down around 4:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT) when it attempted to attack facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region.
2023-08-18T02:24+0000
2023-08-18T02:24+0000
2023-08-18T02:23+0000
The latest incident came not long after the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that Russian forces had managed to successfully thwart two separate drone attacks in the Belgorod Region and over the Black Sea.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry said early Friday that a Ukrainian drone was shot down around 4:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT) when it attempted to attack facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region.
"On August 18, around 4:00 a.m., the Kiev regime attempted to carry out yet another terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle on facilities located in Moscow and the Moscow region," the statement read.
The drone changed its flight trajectory and landed on a non-residential building in the area of Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment in Moscow, the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or fire.
An emergency services spokesperson subsequently told Sputnik that the facade of a one-story pavilion sustained damages at 20 square meters after the drone managed to crash on the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment.
"The facade of a one-story building on Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment, 14, was damaged after an unmanned aerial vehicle attack. There was no explosion or fire. There were no casualties. The damage area was 20 square meters," the spokesperson said.
The latest incident came not long after the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed
that Russian forces had managed to successfully thwart two separate drone attacks in the Belgorod Region and over the Black Sea.