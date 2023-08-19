International
US Air Force: 17 Deaths Reported at Oklahoma Base, Most Over Natural Causes or Accidents
US Air Force: 17 Deaths Reported at Oklahoma Base, Most Over Natural Causes or Accidents
The US Air Force confirmed to Sputnik that 17 personnel, including civilian and service members, have died at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma so far this year, mostly due to natural causes or accidents.
Earlier this week, Military.com reported that officials at the base refused to provide the causes of deaths. The report, citing an unnamed source, said there was speculation that some of the deaths were the result of suicide or covid. The other six remaining deaths are a result of other causes, some of which remain under investigation, most of which were civilians, Ruscetta said. Tinker Air Force Base offers different forms of support, mental health counselors, chaplains, and Military Family Readiness professionals. Ruscetta noted that workforce at Tinker Air Force Base includes civilian and uniformed airmen and sailors, as well as contractors.
00:57 GMT 19.08.2023
© US Air Force
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Air Force confirmed to Sputnik that 17 personnel, including civilian and service members, have died at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma so far this year, mostly due to natural causes or accidents.
Earlier this week, Military.com reported that officials at the base refused to provide the causes of deaths. The report, citing an unnamed source, said there was speculation that some of the deaths were the result of suicide or covid.
"Tinker Air Force Base experienced 17 deaths since January of this year," Tinker Installation Commander Col. Abigail Ruscetta said in a statement on Friday. "Eleven of the lost uniformed and civilian Airmen died as a result of natural causes or accidents."
The other six remaining deaths are a result of other causes, some of which remain under investigation, most of which were civilians, Ruscetta said.
Tinker Air Force Base offers different forms of support, mental health counselors, chaplains, and Military Family Readiness professionals.
Ruscetta noted that workforce at Tinker Air Force Base includes civilian and uniformed airmen and sailors, as well as contractors.
