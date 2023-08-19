https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/us-judge-dismisses-hunter-bidens-misdemeanor-tax-charges-1112719035.html
US Judge Dismisses Hunter Biden’s Misdemeanor Tax Charges
The move was expected after the president's son's plea deal fell through, but new charges are expected to be brought against him.
A federal judge handling Hunter Biden's case made the decision on Thursday to dismiss misdemeanor tax charges against the president's son, a move that came not long after his plea deal collapsed and a special counsel was assigned to his ongoing investigation.The two misdemeanor charges dropped by US District Judge Maryellen Noreika include Hunter’s failure to pay his taxes on time in 2017 and 2018.Special counsel David Weiss had asked that the charges in Delaware to be dismissed so that new charges could be brought in California or Washington, DC. The decision was agreed to by Hunter Biden’s lawyers as those charges were attached to a now-defunct plea deal.Weiss was appointed to lead the case against Hunter last Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland, a decision largely criticized by Republicans.While Hunter had agreed to plead guilty to his misdemeanor charges in exchange for a probation sentence, the deal fell apart during a plea hearing over a separate gun charge as well as questions the judge had about the deal.“After the hearing, the parties continued negotiating but reached an impasse. A trial is therefore in order,” said prosecutors last week, indicated they would charge Hunter in either Washington, DC or California.“The Government, in the exercise of its prosecutorial discretion, is considering what tax charges to bring in another district and may elect to bring the same charges set forth in the instant information or different ones,” the filing said.
The decision follows Weiss’ move to dismiss the charges last week, however, Hunter Biden is expected to face the similar charges in the near future.
