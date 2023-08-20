International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/luna-25-station-collided-with-moon---russian-space-agency-1112736044.html
Luna-25 Station Collided With Moon - Russian Space Agency
Luna-25 Station Collided With Moon - Russian Space Agency
The mission was part of the Russian lunar program for the exploration and practical use of the Moon and its orbit to establish a fully automated lunar base. Luna-25 was expected to become the first station to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, which has difficult terrain, on August 21.
According to the Russian Space Agency, on August 19 an impulse was provided to propel Luna-25 into an elliptical pre-landing orbit. At about 11:57 GMT, communication with Luna-25 was lost.The search for the lunar station was fruitless. According to the results of the preliminary analysis, due to the deviation of the actual parameters of the impulse from the calculated ones, the device switched to an off-design orbit and collided with the lunar surface.On August 11, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket lifted off from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome and launched into orbit Luna-25, the first Russian lunar mission in almost 50 years and the first one in Russia's independent space history. Its predecessor, Luna-24, was launched by the Soviet Union in 1976.
Luna-25 Station Collided With Moon - Russian Space Agency

08:58 GMT 20.08.2023 (Updated: 09:14 GMT 20.08.2023)
Moon during an eclipse in Vladivostok
Moon during an eclipse in Vladivostok - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
The mission was part of the Russian lunar program for the exploration and practical use of the Moon and its orbit to establish a fully automated lunar base. Luna-25 was expected to become the first station to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, which has difficult terrain, on August 21.
According to the Russian Space Agency, on August 19 an impulse was provided to propel Luna-25 into an elliptical pre-landing orbit.
At about 11:57 GMT, communication with Luna-25 was lost.
The search for the lunar station was fruitless. According to the results of the preliminary analysis, due to the deviation of the actual parameters of the impulse from the calculated ones, the device switched to an off-design orbit and collided with the lunar surface.
On August 11, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket lifted off from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome and launched into orbit Luna-25, the first Russian lunar mission in almost 50 years and the first one in Russia's independent space history. Its predecessor, Luna-24, was launched by the Soviet Union in 1976.
