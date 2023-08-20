International
Russia supplied 4.46 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth $2.98 billion to China over January-July 2023, up 62.7% compared to the same period last year, according to data released by China's General Administration of Customs on Sunday.
In January-July 2022, China purchased 2.74 tonnes of LNG from Russia, while, in the whole year, Beijing imported 6.485 million tonnes from Russia for $6.732 billion. Australia remained China’s number one LNG supplier in the first seven months of 2023, with exports of 13.5 million tonnes of LNG worth $8.3 billion, and was followed by Qatar with 9.51 million tonnes worth $6.1 billion. Russia was the third largest supplier, according to the customs data. The United States exported to China only 1,270 tonnes of LNG for $867.3 million during this period. Russian pipeline gas supplies to China increased in January-July 2023 by almost 100% (98.98%) and amounted to $3.942 billion. The Chinese customs does not publish data on the volume of supplies, but only financial information. The figure almost reached the level of the whole of 2022, in which the total value of Russian pipeline gas exports to China reached $3.98 billion.
Russia Supplied 62.7% More LNG to China in January-July 2023 Year to Year

International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russia supplied 4.46 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth $2.98 billion to China over January-July 2023, up 62.7% compared to the same period last year, according to data released by China's General Administration of Customs on Sunday.
In January-July 2022, China purchased 2.74 tonnes of LNG from Russia, while, in the whole year, Beijing imported 6.485 million tonnes from Russia for $6.732 billion.
Australia remained China’s number one LNG supplier in the first seven months of 2023, with exports of 13.5 million tonnes of LNG worth $8.3 billion, and was followed by Qatar with 9.51 million tonnes worth $6.1 billion. Russia was the third largest supplier, according to the customs data. The United States exported to China only 1,270 tonnes of LNG for $867.3 million during this period.
Russian pipeline gas supplies to China increased in January-July 2023 by almost 100% (98.98%) and amounted to $3.942 billion. The Chinese customs does not publish data on the volume of supplies, but only financial information.
The figure almost reached the level of the whole of 2022, in which the total value of Russian pipeline gas exports to China reached $3.98 billion.
