https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/russias-luna-25-module-experienced-issues-before-pre-landing-maneuver---expert-1112744115.html

Russia's Luna-25 Module Experienced Issues Before Pre-Landing Maneuver - Expert

Russia's Luna-25 Module Experienced Issues Before Pre-Landing Maneuver - Expert

Some "worrying issues" with Russia's Luna-25 module were detected before it attempted to enter the pre-landing orbit around the Moon, but the decision to postpone the maneuver was not taken

2023-08-20T17:11+0000

2023-08-20T17:11+0000

2023-08-20T17:11+0000

russia

russia

moscow

roscosmos

sputnik

soyuz-2.1b

moon

luna-25 (moon-25)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0a/1112508677_0:60:3283:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_cdd1d39662e55cd72c4c47a7b73c6f32.jpg

On Saturday, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said that an emergency situation occurred on board the Luna-25 module that prevented its transition to the pre-landing orbit with the specified parameters. On Sunday, Roscosmos said that Luna-25 seemingly crashed into the Moon's surface after going into an unplanned orbit. Communication with the spacecraft was lost at around 2:57 p.m. Moscow time (11:57 GMT) on Saturday.The scientist added that, given these issues, it was necessary to wait and push back the transition to the pre-landing orbit, adding that there would be "nothing terrible" about this.On August 11, the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket lifted off from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome and launched into orbit Luna-25, the first Russian lunar mission in almost 50 years and the first one in Russia's independent space history.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/luna-25-station-collided-with-moon---russian-space-agency-1112736044.html

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian moon program, russian lunar program, luna-25 module, russian lunar module, russian lunar station, luna-25 crashed