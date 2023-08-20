International
Wildfire on Spain's Tenerife Spreads to Over 20,700 Acres
Wildfire on Spain's Tenerife Spreads to Over 20,700 Acres
A forest fire raging on the largest of Spain's Canary Islands, Tenerife, has consumed 8,398 hectares (20,751 acres) of land, the Canary Islands government said on Sunday, adding that evacuations orders were issued in 11 municipalities.
On Saturday, the government said that the wildfire had spread to 5,000 hectares and was still out of control. "The forest fire is spreading in 10 municipalities, although evacuations are being carried out in 11, its area stands at 8,398 hectares in a perimeter of 70 kilometers [43 miles]," the government said in a statement. The wildfire prompted the evacuation of 12,279 people, the statement added. On Saturday, the Canary Islands Rescue Service said that preliminary estimates suggest the number of evacuees could exceed 26,000. Earlier this week, Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo called the blaze the most complex the region has experienced in 40 years.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A forest fire raging on the largest of Spain's Canary Islands, Tenerife, has consumed 8,398 hectares (20,751 acres) of land, the Canary Islands government said on Sunday, adding that evacuations orders were issued in 11 municipalities.
On Saturday, the government said that the wildfire had spread to 5,000 hectares and was still out of control.
"The forest fire is spreading in 10 municipalities, although evacuations are being carried out in 11, its area stands at 8,398 hectares in a perimeter of 70 kilometers [43 miles]," the government said in a statement.
The wildfire prompted the evacuation of 12,279 people, the statement added. On Saturday, the Canary Islands Rescue Service said that preliminary estimates suggest the number of evacuees could exceed 26,000.
Earlier this week, Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo called the blaze the most complex the region has experienced in 40 years.
